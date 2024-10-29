Advertisement
DoorDash food delivery service launches in Taupō, Cambridge and Te Awamutu

Waikato Herald
2 mins to read
Taupō foodies will be able to make use of online food ordering and delivery service DoorDash.

A new food delivery app has launched in the Taupō district.

DoorDash is a global food delivery app founded in 2013, and launched in Wellington in 2022, then in Christchurch, and most recently in Hamilton in April.

After successful launches in cities nationwide, it touched down today in Taupō, Cambridge and Te Awamutu, with many local and national favourite eateries signed up to the platform, including Re Burger and Chicking.

It launches in Timaru, Whanganui, Gisborne and Blenheim too.

The DoorDash expansion marks a step toward its mission: to connect communities with local businesses, with the service available to over 3 million Kiwis.

Re Burger owner Boris Reiber said they were excited to be a part of the continued expansion nationwide, saying DoorDash had been a key partner in growing their business.

Chicking NZ director Aby Abraham said DoorDash added great value to both the merchant partners and consumers of New Zealand and wass excited it was launching in Gisborne and Taupō.

DoorDash New Zealand general manager Bradley Thomas said it worked closely with local business and communities to support their growth.

“By giving restaurants access to new customers and offering products such as DoorDash Drive, we’re helping these businesses connect with their community. Through competitive delivery options and promotions, we’re also delivering great value to consumers.”

DoorDash partners with over 4500 merchants in New Zealand and has significantly impacted the country’s hospitality sector.

It also offers flexible earning opportunities for dashers – the people who deliver the food.

DoorDash operates in more than 30 countries and pitches itself as a suite of products and services that allow businesses to “innovate, grow, and reach more customers”.


