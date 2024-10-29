Taupō foodies will be able to make use of online food ordering and delivery service DoorDash.

A new food delivery app has launched in the Taupō district.

DoorDash is a global food delivery app founded in 2013, and launched in Wellington in 2022, then in Christchurch, and most recently in Hamilton in April.

After successful launches in cities nationwide, it touched down today in Taupō, Cambridge and Te Awamutu, with many local and national favourite eateries signed up to the platform, including Re Burger and Chicking.

It launches in Timaru, Whanganui, Gisborne and Blenheim too.

The DoorDash expansion marks a step toward its mission: to connect communities with local businesses, with the service available to over 3 million Kiwis.