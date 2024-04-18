DoorDash launched in Hamilton on April 17.

A new food delivery app has started up in Hamilton.

DoorDash is a global food delivery app founded in 2013, with more than 20,000 employees. It has now touched down in Hamilton, after successful launches in three other New Zealand cities.

The app first launched in Wellington in 2022 then in Christchurch, and most recently Auckland in 2023.

Several Hamilton eateries have signed up for the platform so far, including Re Burger, Chicking, Gongcha, Downlow and Pizza Club.

Pizza Club director Suresh Kodali said they were looking forward to growing their business with the app.

“DoorDash has been an amazing partner in helping us grow our business and reach more Kiwis since they launched in NZ.”

Director of Chicking NZ Aby Abraham and Re Burger’s managing director Boris Reiber both said they were excited about DoorDash coming to Hamilton.

DoorDash’s general manager of New Zealand, Bradley Thomas, said he was thrilled for Hamiltonians.

“Hamilton has a growing, exciting food scene and the team is so excited to be bringing the best of the city to local residents.”

He said DoorDash would also be expanding its footprint across Auckland to cover Pukekohe and the Hibiscus Coast, which includes Silverdale, Orewa, Red Beach, and Whangaparāoa.

DoorDash operates in more than 30 countries, and pitches itself as a suite of products and services that allow businesses to “innovate, grow, and reach more customers”.