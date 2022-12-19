When travelling, ensure you have adequate supplies including water, sunscreen, RAT kits, masks and any prescribed medications. Photo / Bevan Conley

Te Whatu Ora-Health New Zealand is urging everyone to have a safe-as summer by taking steps to prevent the spread of Covid-19 while enjoying a well-earned break.

Te Whatu Ora Waikato Covid-19 directorate executive lead Maree Munro says it is important we continue to look after one another. “With summer hotspots filling up, it is increasingly important that we each take steps to reduce risk,” she says.

“This week there are over 3000 active cases of Covid-19 in the Waikato so it’s important not to be complacent over the festive period.

“Unfortunately, Covid-19 isn’t taking a break. Around 160,000 visitors arrive at the Thames-Coromandel area over the summer break. This area normally has around 32,000 people so services can already be stretched.

“We are asking people to plan ahead for how they will manage any healthcare needs to avoid having to seek non-urgent care so they can continue to enjoy their holidays,” Munro says.

“Be prepared is our message. When travelling, expect delays and ensure you have adequate supplies including water, sunscreen, RAT kits, masks and any prescribed medications you may require

Te Whatu Ora Waikato Covid-19 directorate executive lead Maree Munro. Photo / Supplied

“While most local medical centres and pharmacies will be open for non-urgent care, some may be closed, have limited hours and limited ability to see non-registered patients so check ahead as part of your planning.” Healthpoint (www.healthpoint.co.nz) provides details on the opening hours of local medical centres and pharmacies.

Healthline (0800 611 116) is also a recommended first point of call for free, 24/7 healthcare advice.

Te Whatu Ora Waikato hospitals are open during the holiday period and emergency departments will continue to provide urgent care.

Munro said those in the healthcare sector want to remind people the most effective way to keep Covid-19 at bay is by keeping their vaccinations up to date and following guidance for mask use and isolation.

“If you get sick, stay home and test immediately if you develop any Covid-19 symptoms. Have enough RAT kits for your whole whānau for the holidays and, if travelling, take some with you.” Free RAT kits can be ordered online via covid19.govt.nz/testing-and-isolation/covid-19-testing/how-to-get-a-covid-19-test/ and results should be reported on mycovidrecord.health.nz/.

“Even if you test negative, avoid infecting others with whatever is making you ill, especially those who are vulnerable to infections.

“We continue to encourage people to wear masks when in crowded areas, and do everything you can to reduce the spread and protect your whānau.”

Free Covid-19 advice is available 24/7, including on holidays via the Covid-19 Healthline on 0800 3585453 or via https://covid19.govt.nz/



