New Zealand documentary When The Cows Come Home, from Vendetta Films and directed by Wellington filmmaker Costa Botes, follows the story of Waikato farmer Andrew Johnstone and his special relationship with his cows.

Waikato farmer Andrew Johnstone has worn many hats in his life - fencer, songwriter, painter and journalist - but it's his special bond with cows that turned his life around.

Johnstone's life with his cows is now on the way to New Zealand's screens in form of the documentary When the Cows Come Home, made by independent Wellington filmmaker Costa Botes.

After a series of failures in love and life, Johnstone, a social misfit, returns to his parent's farm near Cambridge, where he discovers an unexpected affinity with cows.

After having suffered many tragedies in his life, Johnstone has ultimately found solace in the company of cows, particularly his adopted cows Tilly and Maggie.

"A friend of mine said ... 'your cows are living in the moment,' and they remind me to live in the moment," Johnstone says.

He says he had no idea what to expect when Botes turned up on the farm with his crew, cameras and sound gear to turn his life story into a chronicle for the world to see.

"The result was a beautiful film filled with transformative qualities. It surprised me personally, and even more to see how it affected audiences. I can't wait for the rest of the country to see it."

Waikato herdsman Andrew Johnstone (right) with director Costa Botes. Photo / Supplied

Directed, produced and edited by award-winning director Botes, this thought-provoking documentary paints a stunning picture of the Waikato, with beautiful scenery underlining the story of Johnstone's life.

Botes' portfolio of work includes the documentaries The Last Dogs of Winter, Angie, Act of Kindness, the mockumentary Forgotten Silver and the short film Stalin's Sickle, which won the Clermont-Ferrand Short Film Festival jury prize in 1988.

He also documented the making of Peter Jackson's epic Lord of the Rings trilogy from 1999 to 2003 with a matching trio of feature-length documentaries.

Botes says When The Cows Come Home tells a deeper story than "a first glance might suggest".

"NZIFF audiences were surprised and delighted by its twists and turns, and gave the film a big thumbs up. Now, with the film coming out soon on general release, I'm excited filmgoers around the country will get a chance to see it," he says.

When The Cows Come Home already premiered at the Whānau Mārama New Zealand International Film Festival in July 2022 and will be released nationwide in November.

The documentary was scored by Tom McLeod and completed with the assistance of a Feature Film Finishing Grant from the New Zealand Film Commission.