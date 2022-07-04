Cows are on the loose in Rotokauri. Photo / Supplied

Half a dozen cows decided to take a day off dairy duties late last week and took a field trip to Hamilton, causing heads to turn in Rotokauri.

Despite Hamilton's reputation as a cow-town, it's not often people come across the dairy giants wandering inside the city boundaries.

The curious cows taking a walk between Lee Road and Wintec's Rotokauri Campus are a mixture of heifers and bulls that are black, brown and white in colour. They were found with no clear owner or identification tags.

Hamilton City Council's Animal Education and Control Manager Susan Stanford says cows within the city boundaries are quite an unusual sight, despite Hamilton's rural surroundings.

"While we traditionally have a rural reputation, there's very little farmland in Hamilton, so it's not something we see very often.

"If you have lost some cows and believe these may be yours then please get in touch with us as soon as possible."

In accordance with the 1955 Impounding Act, the council says they will hold the cows in its stock pound for seven days for the owner to claim them.

People who think the animals may belong to them should call 07 838 6632 and provide evidence of ownership.

The cows will be released to the owner upon payment of fees and costs associated with impounding.