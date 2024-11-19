Construction of critical stair access at Cathedral Cove is under way. Photo / DoC
Work to reinstate access to Cathedral Cove has reached a critical stage with the Department of Conservation warning reopening in the next few weeks will only be possible if people stay away and allow workers to complete construction.
The walking track to Cathedral Cove beach has been closed since February last year when it was damaged by extreme weather events. The beach can still be accessed via boat.
“We’re continuing to make really good progress reinstating the walkway, having flown in prefabricated stairs and other building materials”, DoC regional operations director Tinaka Mearns said.
“DoC staff and contractors are still intercepting dozens of visitors a day, who have climbed around physical barriers and signage in an attempt to access the track.”
The warning comes weeks after DoC Cathedral Cove project managers Michael Sparrow and Tania Short raised concerns at a meeting with tourism sector representatives in Whitianga, telling them graffiti left by visitors, including carvings that were quite deep, was not only a problem at Cathedral Cove, but in other parts of New Zealand, including Moeraki in the South Island, and around the world.
At Cathedral Cove, toileting issues were also causing concern with visitors defecating in the bush and beach areas, consequently taking DoC rangers away from their core responsibilities to clean up the mess.
Their concerns followed announcements last month that tourists are hampering contractor efforts to get Cathedral Cove walking access reinstated.
This week, Mearns said continuing to stop work and redirect people away from the site slowed progress, while walking through the work site may result in someone being hurt.
“The next few weeks are crucial, with key infrastructure being installed, reliant on both weather and visitors playing ball.
“While we can’t control the weather, it’s really disheartening to see people deliberately putting the work and themselves at risk by accessing the closed track.
“The problem will become more acute as work progresses through narrow points of the landscape. Walkers will either have to go through active work sites or navigate highly hazardous cliff and rockfall sections.
“Thank you to the many people who are showing patience and good sense by staying away. To continue to help us please encourage others to do the same.”
DoC has two Cathedral Cove work programmes under way, funded through the International Visitor Levy. One is to reinstate temporary walking access to the cove this coming summer and the other is to restore long-term visitor access and visitor management at the site.
In July, the track received a $5 million boost for a rebuild as part of a $25m tourist levy injection for the environment.