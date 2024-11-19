The warning comes weeks after DoC Cathedral Cove project managers Michael Sparrow and Tania Short raised concerns at a meeting with tourism sector representatives in Whitianga, telling them graffiti left by visitors, including carvings that were quite deep, was not only a problem at Cathedral Cove, but in other parts of New Zealand, including Moeraki in the South Island, and around the world.

At Cathedral Cove, toileting issues were also causing concern with visitors defecating in the bush and beach areas, consequently taking DoC rangers away from their core responsibilities to clean up the mess.

Their concerns followed announcements last month that tourists are hampering contractor efforts to get Cathedral Cove walking access reinstated.

People ignoring barriers and track closures signs are putting themselves and work to reinstate walking access at Cathedral Cove at risk, DoC says. Photo / DoC

This week, Mearns said continuing to stop work and redirect people away from the site slowed progress, while walking through the work site may result in someone being hurt.

“The next few weeks are crucial, with key infrastructure being installed, reliant on both weather and visitors playing ball.

“While we can’t control the weather, it’s really disheartening to see people deliberately putting the work and themselves at risk by accessing the closed track.

“The problem will become more acute as work progresses through narrow points of the landscape. Walkers will either have to go through active work sites or navigate highly hazardous cliff and rockfall sections.

“Thank you to the many people who are showing patience and good sense by staying away. To continue to help us please encourage others to do the same.”

DoC has two Cathedral Cove work programmes under way, funded through the International Visitor Levy. One is to reinstate temporary walking access to the cove this coming summer and the other is to restore long-term visitor access and visitor management at the site.

In July, the track received a $5 million boost for a rebuild as part of a $25m tourist levy injection for the environment.

Conservation Minister Tama Potaka confirmed the package as a “short-term fix” for Cathedral Cove and it was expected to reopen in time for this summer.

In May, DoC announced a range of options for the reinstatement of walking access to the beach.

The Coromandel community was asked to provide feedback through a series of DoC-hosted drop-in sessions in Whitianga and Hāhei and through an online feedback portal.

The planned visitor management work was supported by Ngāti Hei, who had voiced concerns about the high level of tourism impacting Cathedral Cove and the risk to visitors.











