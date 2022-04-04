The regional council is proposing new bus services in Thames-Coromandel and Hauraki, which would be funded through a targeted rate. Photo / Supplied

Waikato Regional Council will hold a webinar this Thursday at 6pm for people wanting more information on its direct-rating public transport proposals affecting the Thames-Coromandel, Hauraki and Matamata-Piako districts.

The council is proposing new bus services in Thames-Coromandel and Hauraki, which would be funded through a targeted rate for residents in those districts.

Councillors last week gave the green light on the questions they're seeking public feedback on until April 30 through a proposed amendment to the 2021-2031 Long Term Plan.

Waikato Regional Council chairman Russ Rimmington said: "We're calling on our communities to have their say on fast-tracking public transport investment and on a more efficient approach to funding these services that we think will bring real benefits."

The consultation also seeks feedback on whether the regional council should rate for public transport in Thames-Coromandel, Hauraki and Matamata-Piako districts in place of those district councils.

Legacy funding arrangements currently mean territorial authorities outside Hamilton are responsible for raising funds for public transport and passing these through to the regional council.

The regional council says the changes would simplify the way these services are funded, making it more straightforward to provide equitable and regionally consistent service levels.

If given the go-ahead, the rating for new public transport services in Thames-Coromandel, Hauraki and Matamata-Piako districts would be collected by the regional council from July 1, so that new services could start as early as January 2023.

That's to give the regional council time to negotiate funding assistance from Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, as well as to plan the rollout of the new services.

If that negotiation is unsuccessful, ratepayers are being asked if they would be happy to cover 100 per cent of the cost of new public bus services. This would amount to $333,500 of rates revenue collected through targeted rates – 80 per cent of that would come from the urban areas benefiting from the services, with 20 per cent charged district-wide based on an indirect benefit model.

The webinar will be at 6pm on Thursday, April 7 to present interested residents and ratepayers with more detailed information. During the webinar it will be possible for people to ask staff and councillors questions.

Thames-Coromandel constituency councillor Denis Tegg. Photo / Supplied

Rimmington, Regional Connections Committee chairwoman councillor Angela Strange, Thames-Coromandel constituency councillor Denis Tegg and Waihou constituency councillor and Regional Transport Committee chairman councillor Hugh Vercoe are due to attend the webinar.

"We know people will be keen to better understand where new routes might go and the rating changes we're proposing. This webinar is an opportunity to hear more about this, and to ask questions which will enable you to make a more informed submission to council," Rimmington said.

Visit waikatoregion.govt.nz/yourvoicematters to register for the webinar, or to make an online submission.