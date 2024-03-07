Emergency services responded to a medical event at Huka Falls Rd about 10.30am today. Photo / Marian Robertson

7 Mar, 2024 02:56 AM 2 mins to read

Emergency services responded to a medical event at Huka Falls Rd about 10.30am today. Photo / Marian Robertson

A person has died at Huka Falls Rd, near Taupō.

Emergency services have responded to the medical event.

According to a police media spokesperson, police were called to Huka Falls Rd about 10.50am.

“A person has died,” the spokesperson told the Waikato Herald.

“The death does not appear to be suspicious.”

The spokesperson said the incident appeared to be a medical event.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said one fire truck responded to the incident in the Wairakei area.

The spokesperson said Fire and Emergency was called in to assist St John ambulance staff at about 10.30am.

A St John spokesperson said ambulance staff were notified of the incident at 10.24am.

“I’ll need to refer you to police for any further comment,” the spokesperson said.

A spokesperson for the Department of Conservation, which manages the Huka Falls lookout and visitor centre, said they were unaware of any incident in the area.

“You will need to contact police.”

Maryana Garcia is a Hamilton-based multimedia reporter covering live news in Waikato. She previously wrote for the Rotorua Daily Post and Bay of Plenty Times.

Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.



