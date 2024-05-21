A.P. Moller - Maersk chief executive Vincent Clerc (left) and Kotahi chief executive David Ross. Photo / Bruce Jarvis Photography

Ruakura Superhub tenant Maersk has signed a second long-term freight agreement with supply chain collaborator Kotahi.

The agreement would provide New Zealand international trade with a stable global supply chain for primary industry exporters.

Kotahi and Maersk first collaborated in 2014 when they signed a long-term strategic commitment with the Port of Tauranga in pursuit of attracting larger, more efficient ships to New Zealand.

Since then, the partnership has shipped 23 million tonnes of New Zealand cargo to the international market, the majority being primary industry exports, including dairy, meat, seafood, horticulture and forestry.

The new agreement would see the partnership continue until December 2034.

A.P. Moller - Maersk chief executive Vincent Clerc said the company was proud to continue the partnership with Kotahi.

“Over the past decade, our collaboration has been instrumental in providing reliable and efficient ocean logistics solutions for New Zealand exporters, and we anticipate sustaining this momentum and further advancing our shared objectives.”

Kotahi chief executive David Ross said the ongoing freight partnership with Maersk would help make New Zealand’s international trade more resilient.

“Global supply chain disruptions from pandemic, geopolitical and climatic events are becoming the norm,” Ross said.

“The long-term agreement provides our shareholders, and exporters on our platform, with a backbone shipping network for reliable services to key export locations.

“During the peak of the Covid-19 disruption, Maersk was the standout carrier in choosing to bring additional vessel capacity and containers to New Zealand, which grew the capacity pie for the whole export market.

Global shipping heavyweight Maersk has opened its biggest investment in New Zealand yet, at the Ruakura Superhub. Photo / Mike Scott

“The magnitude of this agreement is big... with an estimated $160 billion value of primary export products given greater certainty and capability around delivery to market.”

Fonterra chief operating officer Anna Palairet welcomed the deal.

“Despite significant pressure on global supply chains over the past few years, Fonterra and many other New Zealand companies, have been able to keep products moving. We’re looking forward to seeing what this next decade of partnership between Kotahi and Maersk brings.”

Kotahi was founded by Fonterra and Silver Fern Farms in 2011. Today it has 65 customers and around 30 per cent of New Zealand’s containerised export volume under its management, playing a significant role in moving New Zealand’s primary export products around the world.

A.P. Moller - Maersk is an integrated logistics company working to connect and simplify its customers’ supply chains. As a global logistics leader, the company operates in more than 130 countries and employs over 100,000 people worldwide. It recently opened a cold-store facility in Hamilton.