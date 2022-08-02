Cancer Society supportive care nurses Penny Parsons (left) and Leoni Lawry are gearing up for Daffodil Day on Friday, August 26. Photo / Supplied

The daffodils are yet to bloom, but preparations for Daffodil Day on Friday, August 26 are well under way.

Cancer Society nurse Penny Parsons is under no illusions about the importance of Daffodil Day. Simply put, she says, the charity's largest annual fundraiser is "vitally important" because it helps fund the work she does.

Parsons leads a team of eight experienced nurses working in communities across the entire Waikato and Bay of Plenty regions.

Between them, the team of nurses answered the call for help more than 8000 times over the past year – visiting people with cancer in their homes, delivering meals, providing phone follow-ups and hosting support and walking groups.

Give generously when you see Cancer Society volunteers this Daffodil Day - Friday, August 26. Photo / Supplied

"A cancer diagnosis is life-changing for people and their families," says Parsons.

"There's a lot of uncertainty – and for some there is fear. Having a nurse who can demystify some of the process and talk with them about what to expect can help put them at ease."

But for some families, it's practical assistance that's needed most.

"It's about asking questions. Do they have transport to treatment? Do they need help with meals because they're experiencing fatigue? Is someone in the family struggling and in need of counselling?

"These are the sorts of things that can relieve a lot of the stress and also the financial burden when someone in the family has cancer."

Parsons points out it can be a long journey for families, with cancer treatment often taking many months.

"Sometimes people have great natural support from friends and extended family at the start, but as time goes on that support can drop away. Cancer Society nurses walk alongside our clients for as long as they need us because no one should face cancer alone."

Fundraising from Daffodil Day ensures Cancer Society services like support from nurses, meals, transport to treatment and accommodation remain free for people with cancer.

Donate this Daffodil Day online at www.daffodilday.org.nz, at any ANZ branch during the month of August or when you see the street collector on Friday, August 26.

A year of impact

Some of the ways Waikato/Bay of Plenty Cancer Society has supported people with cancer over the past year:

● 8183 is the number of times our supportive care nurses were there to provide advice, information, advocacy and support to someone with cancer or their whānau.

● 64,300 kilometres driven by volunteers transporting people to treatment

● 11,592 nights' accommodation provided by Cancer Society's Lions Lodge for cancer patients travelling long distances for treatment

● 34,290 meals served to guests at the Lodge

● 28,844 students attended SunSmart accredited schools

● $240,467 contributed to local and national cancer research