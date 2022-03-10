Free rapid antigen tests (RATs) are now the primary form of testing in the community for people who have symptoms or are a household contact. Photo / Chris Weissenborn

Waikato DHB has joined other DHBs across the country in reporting Covid cases by local council areas instead of DHB regions as the reporting by town doesn't suit the current shape of the pandemic any more.

The virus is now across all Waikato communities and due to the widespread use of rapid antigen testing (RAT) and self-reporting of results, detailed location data for every case is no longer checked and confirmed by Public Health staff, meaning it is no longer as detailed or reliable as it was, the DHB says.

Just because a location does not appear on the DHB case map, doesn't mean there are no active cases in that area.

The DHB says they received strong feedback from the community wanting to view cases by town, "but it would not be responsible for us to share data that may be misleading".

"We do value your feedback and engagement, but with Omicron spreading wide in our community we needed to adapt our reporting picture due to the change in the data now available.

"We do not recommend people make decisions or calculate their own risk levels, based on how many cases have been reported for their particular town as the data is no longer fully representative."

As Waikato DHB reported 2032 new cases in the Waikato on Thursday (see graphic below), the total number of cases in this Waikato outbreak totalled 26,854 with 17,817 active and 9037 recovered.

The DHB says the Ministry of Health's daily reported cases may differ slightly from those reported by a DHB or local Public Health unit because of different reporting cut off times and the assignment of cases between regions, for example when a case is tested outside their usual region of residence.

The Waikato DHB is now reporting their cases by council areas instead of by towns. Image / Supplied

There are currently 79 Covid-19 positive individuals in Waikato DHB hospitals. This is a mix of patients who are receiving care for Covid-19 and those receiving care for an unrelated condition who have also tested positive.

There were 895 vaccinations given in Waikato on Wednesday.

The DHB still urges people to only get tested if they have cold or flu symptoms, have been identified as household contact of a positive COVID-19 case and need a day 3 or day 10 test, or have been asked to get tested by a health official.

The most common early symptoms of the Omicron variant are a sore or scratchy throat, and a runny nose.

Some sites are offering supervised RAT tests like Pacific Island Community Trust K'aute Pasifika at Claudeland's Event Centre (Gate 3).

Some sites are offering supervised RAT tests like Pacific Island Community Trust K'aute Pasifika at Claudeland's Event Centre (Gate 3).

You can also order free RAT home testing kits online here or call 0800 222 478 and choose option 3.

Whether positive or negative, people are asked to report the results of their RAT either online at mycovidrecord.health.nz or by calling 0800 222 478 and choose option 3.

The testing station at Hamilton's Founders Theatre. Photo / Danielle Zollickhofer

Tamariki under 12 years old can't use My Covid Record account so parents would need to call to log the result.

As of Friday 11.59pm, positive cases and their household contacts need to isolate for seven days.

Most people who get COVID-19 will have mild to moderate symptoms, similar to other common viruses. The majority of people will be able to manage their symptoms at home while isolating with some rest, fluids and paracetamol.

The DHB says if you become very unwell or have difficulty breathing, severe chest pain or discomfort, fainting or become unconscious, call 111 immediately. Let them know you are isolating with Covid-19. There is no cost to call an ambulance when you have Covid.

Welfare and manaaki support is available on 0800 220 250, seven days a week from 8am to 8pm.

If you need any advice on how to treat your symptoms or have worsening symptoms call Healthline on 0800358 5433.

For information on how to prepare for self-isolation click here.