Covid-19 Delta outbreak: There is no virus in Waipā district's drinking water system

Te Awamutu's Parallel Rd water treatment plant, which opened in June. Photo / Supplied

Waipā District Council is anxious to reassure residents there is no Covid-19 in the district's drinking water system following unfounded rumours that followed positive tests for the virus in Te Awamutu's wastewater last week.

"Waipā District Council does not, at any point, reintroduce or reuse wastewater for the district's drinkable water supply. This water, called potable water, does not interact with the district's wastewater," water services manager Martin Mould said.

The council says it was alerted to the rumours when a member of the public phoned the council, saying they had been buying bottled water out of fear of the safety of public drinking water.

Mould said following two positive Covid-19 test results in Te Awamutu's wastewater last week, the district's wastewater treatment process had been the subject of misinformation and rumours, which undermined public confidence in the process.

He wanted to make things crystal clear for concerned residents: "There is no Covid-19 in the district's drinking water."

The recent positive wastewater results had no bearing on the drinking water, Mould said.

"Our drinking water comes from a number of sources including underground bores in Kihikihi and Te Awamutu, the Waikato River and from Pirongia's Mangauika Stream, and all are treated prior to reaching households.

"It is important to remember that the water we drink goes through a rigorous treatment process to ensure it is up to national public health standards prior to it being delivered to your homes."

Mould said the treatment of wastewater was done separately, at an entirely different site, and was performed to regulated standards.

"Wastewater is treated entirely separately from the other two water systems [drinking water and stormwater]."

Mould said while he understood the concern, the public needed to have faith in the district's water treatment system.

"We understand our community is feeling apprehensive around the recent wastewater test results, but we want to reassure residents their drinking water is perfectly safe and reliable."

Key messages from Waipā District Council:

• Waipā District Council does not reuse wastewater for drinking/potable water.

• Wastewater is water that has been used within your home (e.g. showering, toilets, sinks, washing machines) that then drains into the wastewater network and is taken to wastewater treatment plants for treatment, prior to being discharged back into the environment.

• Discharge quality is strictly monitored and treatment is done to regulated standards.

• Kihikihi village, Te Awamutu township and Waikeria Prison's wastewater all go to the Te Awamutu Wastewater Treatment Plant.

• The wastewater treatment process is thorough, and wastewater is disinfected using ultraviolet (UV), which kills bacteria and viruses.

• Wastewater is entirely different to drinking/potable water. The processes of treating drinking/potable water and wastewater are entirely different and occur at separate locations.