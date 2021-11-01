Covid-19 coronavirus: More Waikato cases emerge and Huntly detects Covid in wastewater

Covid-19 was detected in Huntly's wastewater despite no known case in town. Photo / New Zealand Herald photograph by Doug Sherring

Covid-19 was detected in Huntly's wastewater despite no known case in town. Photo / New Zealand Herald photograph by Doug Sherring

Covid-19 has been detected in Huntly's wastewater and the virus also spread to Ngāruawāhia with one case confirmed last night.

The Health Ministry confirmed that Covid-19 was detected in Huntly wastewater yesterday, despite no known cases in the town.

Pop-up testing sites were set up this morning at Te Whare Oranga at 147 Harris Street, Huntly and on Huntly Domain in Wight St. Health officials are asking residents with symptoms to get tested, no matter how mild the symptoms may be.

The Ministry of Health said the advice is the same even if people are vaccinated.

Nga-Miro Health-Centre confirmed the Ngāruawāhia case last night on social media. A testing station has been set up at Ngāruawāhia Panthers Rugby League grounds on Whatawhata Ave and was open as of 10am today.

It is understood the person was a contact of a Hamilton case and SuperValue Ngāruawāhia, at 150 Great South Rd, has been announced as one of the locations of interest after a positive case visited the shop between 5.30pm to 7.40pm on Saturday.

More locations of interest will be announced in the coming days. The post confirming the case advised whānau to get tested and vaccinated if they haven't already.

"We also encourage whānau to restrict their movements and stay home to contain the spread in our community. Be vigilant about wearing a mask if you need to leave your home."

‌

The surprise wastewater detection in Huntly and the Ngaruawahia case come as New Zealand recorded 143 new community cases yesterday, seven of them in Waikato.

There are 37 active cases in Te Awamutu/Kihikihi, 25 in Hamilton, seven in Otorohanga, two in Kawhia, one in Cambridge/Karapiro, one in Whatawhata, and none in Raglan. This brings Waikato's total number of active cases to 73, while 46 cases have already recovered.

The total number of today's new cases will be announced this afternoon, however, the NZ Herald reported that Ōtorohanga mayor Max Baxter confirmed this morning that there are two more people with Covid-19 in the town.

The two latest Ōtorohanga cases were both expected and linked to people in the existing outbreak that has hit the King Country. Baxter said they were both isolating.

A Te Awamutu resident also tested positive for the virus and then left their house after being told they had Covid-19.

The Waikato DHB confirmed the Te Awamutu local went out visiting after receiving a phone call telling them they had tested positive for Covid.

The DHB is now supporting the people at that second household visited just over a week ago, while the visitor was potentially infectious.

A DHB spokesman said the person was notified by phone that they had tested positive for Covid, but at that stage had not had any discussions with public health officials about where they should isolate.

The resident is now isolated in the Hamilton Community Isolation Quarantine facility based at the Distinction Hotel in Te Rapa.