Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Testing centre set up in Te Awamutu after virus found in wastewater

Anyone in Te Awamutu who has symptoms is urged to get a test. Photo / Supplied

A positive wastewater Covid-19 test has been reported in Te Awamutu, in the Waipā District.

The sample was taken on Tuesday, October 12.

The Waikato District Health Board has set up a testing centre at the Te Awamutu Events Centre, across from the Te Awamutu Library, in Selwyn Lane which will start testing from 2pm today.

Anyone in Te Awamutu who has symptoms is urged to get a test.

The most common symptoms of Covid-19 include a fever, cough, tiredness and a runny nose. Other symptoms may include a headache, aches and pains, diarrhoea or a skin rash.

Waipā District Council will continue to test wastewater samples for Covid-19. Advice from Dr Caroline McElnay at the 1pm press conference indicated this could be a result of a person in recovery shedding the virus or an undetected case within the community.

Te Awamutu is currently in alert level 3 along with the majority of the Waikato District.