The judges said The Waterworks, which also won the contribution to tourism and hospitality award, embodied the Hauraki and Coromandel essence through its vision, values, and culture which made a clear contribution to the region, particularly tourism.
Their deep business acumen, strong financial sustainability and strategic planning stood out, they said.
The judges noted The Waterworks’ strong commitment to environmental sustainability with active participation in Destination Hauraki Coromandel’s Forever good for your soul sustainability programme and their strong support of the local community.
“Their innovative, fun approach is reflected in the water park itself, and their bold pivot to diversify their offerings has already shown success, positioning them for future growth.
“Though a well-established business, The Waterworks has an impressive forward-thinking mindset, and core business acumen to match,” the judges said.
The judges described Dive Zone Whitianga as more than just a business.
It was a community hub where everyone who passed through was treated like family and “yes” was said to sponsorship, school groups, young people on work experience, donations of time, equipment, food and money, marine clean-up activities and staff retention through winter months.
The judges said EPL Construction demonstrated extraordinary commitment to community wellbeing, playing critical roles in events such as Cyclone Gabrielle and continuing to give a substantial amount of time, money, and supplies to core Whangamatā groups such as surf lifesaving, the rescue helicopter, rugby club, and the RSA.
EPL also helped their community without hesitation by sharing knowledge to improve local systems, support schools, and help Council discussions to enhance infrastructure planning.
Thames-Coromandel Mayor Len Salt said the awards and finalist placings were well deserved.
“Our businesses are integral members of our community, often making a huge contribution to all of those around them.
“These awards help to celebrate those who display the best in business but also the best in community. I’m proud of what they have achieved and their contribution towards making the Coromandel a place where people want to live, work and play.”
Hauraki mayor Toby Adams said the awards were a great way to showcase the local business community and was thrilled with the calibre of businesses in the finals.
“Congratulations to all the finalists, a brilliant representation of the unique innovative resilient, and high-performing across the Hauraki and Coromandel districts.”
Woof Woof Ranch was named people’s choice winner for Hauraki and Dive Zone Whitianga was named people’s choice winner for Thames-Coromandel.
Hello World Travel Thames, Flowers on Pollen, Wāhi Tukurua, Ōpito Bay Salt, Coromandel Shelly Beach Top 10 Holiday Park, Bayleys Coromandel, Major Oak Safety Training and Evolution Fitness were also named winners in their respective categories.
Barbara Berry from Positive Paeroa, Jennifer Ashman from Coromandel-Colville Business Association, Monika Lange from Thames/Coromandel Newsfeed and Sue Lewis-O’Halloran from Thames Business Association were also recognised for their service to business.
The judges reviewed 45 business entries and 117 category entries to announce 26 individual business finalists across 10 award categories.
The awards are jointly hosted by Thames-Coromandel and Hauraki district councils every two years.