Coromandel’s The Waterworks takes top honours in business awards

Al Williams
The Hauraki Coromandel Business Awards were held in Thames on Wednesday evening.

A business that embodies Kiwi ingenuity has been crowned supreme winner at the Hauraki Coromandel Business Awards.

The Waterworks nabbed the supreme prize at the awards ceremony in Thames on Wednesday evening.

The quirky water-themed Coromandel activity park was one of more than 30 finalists in 12 categories at this year’s awards.

Two winners were crowned in the community contribution category, Dive Zone Whitianga and EPL Construction.

Judges Mike Green, Sue Loder, and Ray Lewis said they were blown away by the passion, commitment and drive shown by the finalists, and how embedded each business was in the community.

The judges said The Waterworks, which also won the contribution to tourism and hospitality award, embodied the Hauraki and Coromandel essence through its vision, values, and culture which made a clear contribution to the region, particularly tourism.

Their deep business acumen, strong financial sustainability and strategic planning stood out, they said.

The judges noted The Waterworks’ strong commitment to environmental sustainability with active participation in Destination Hauraki Coromandel’s Forever good for your soul sustainability programme and their strong support of the local community.

“Their innovative, fun approach is reflected in the water park itself, and their bold pivot to diversify their offerings has already shown success, positioning them for future growth.

“Though a well-established business, The Waterworks has an impressive forward-thinking mindset, and core business acumen to match,” the judges said.

The Waterworks in the Coromandel markets itself as "a fun, loving and dedicated place where not only old things have the chance to get a new life but where we give children and those young at heart all the space to play freely in a natural setting."
The judges described Dive Zone Whitianga as more than just a business.

It was a community hub where everyone who passed through was treated like family and “yes” was said to sponsorship, school groups, young people on work experience, donations of time, equipment, food and money, marine clean-up activities and staff retention through winter months.

The judges said EPL Construction demonstrated extraordinary commitment to community wellbeing, playing critical roles in events such as Cyclone Gabrielle and continuing to give a substantial amount of time, money, and supplies to core Whangamatā groups such as surf lifesaving, the rescue helicopter, rugby club, and the RSA.

EPL also helped their community without hesitation by sharing knowledge to improve local systems, support schools, and help Council discussions to enhance infrastructure planning.

Thames-Coromandel Mayor Len Salt said the awards and finalist placings were well deserved.

“Our businesses are integral members of our community, often making a huge contribution to all of those around them.

“These awards help to celebrate those who display the best in business but also the best in community. I’m proud of what they have achieved and their contribution towards making the Coromandel a place where people want to live, work and play.”

Hauraki mayor Toby Adams said the awards were a great way to showcase the local business community and was thrilled with the calibre of businesses in the finals.

“Congratulations to all the finalists, a brilliant representation of the unique innovative resilient, and high-performing across the Hauraki and Coromandel districts.”

Woof Woof Ranch was named people’s choice winner for Hauraki and Dive Zone Whitianga was named people’s choice winner for Thames-Coromandel.

Hello World Travel Thames, Flowers on Pollen, Wāhi Tukurua, Ōpito Bay Salt, Coromandel Shelly Beach Top 10 Holiday Park, Bayleys Coromandel, Major Oak Safety Training and Evolution Fitness were also named winners in their respective categories.

Barbara Berry from Positive Paeroa, Jennifer Ashman from Coromandel-Colville Business Association, Monika Lange from Thames/Coromandel Newsfeed and Sue Lewis-O’Halloran from Thames Business Association were also recognised for their service to business.

The judges reviewed 45 business entries and 117 category entries to announce 26 individual business finalists across 10 award categories.

The awards are jointly hosted by Thames-Coromandel and Hauraki district councils every two years.

Full list of finalists and winners


Community Contribution

Dive Zone Whitianga (joint winners)

EPL Construction (joint winners)

Evolution Fitness

Major Oak Safety Training

Wāhi Tukurua

Business Resilience

Hello World Travel Thames

Centre Line Construction

Professional Trade Services

Digital Strategy and e-Commerce

Flowers on Pollen

Mom Store

The Waterworks

Waste Minimisation

Wāhi Tukurua

Buffalo Lodge

Gastronomics

Contribution to Tourism and Hospitality

The Waterworks

Coromandel Distilling Co

Thames Museum – Te Whare Taonga o te Kauaeranga

Valley Tours and Transfers

People’s Choice Finalists (two winners – one from Hauraki, one from Thames-Coromandel)

Woof Woof Ranch (Hauraki)

Dive Zone Whitianga (Thames-Coromandel)

Plan Bee

Waihī Coffee Roasters

Bite Cafe Thames

The Green Grocer

Service to Business Recipients

Barbara Berry, Positive Paeroa

Jennifer Ashman, Coromandel-Colville Business Association

Monika Lange, Thames/Coromandel Newsfeed

Sue Lewis-O’Halloran, Thames Business Association




New and Emerging Business

Ōpito Bay Salt

Fitzone Waihī

Pahi Coastal Walk

Te Kouma Heights Glamping

Consumer Services

Coromandel Shelly Beach Top10 Holiday Park

Flowers on Pollen

Mercury Bay Discoveries

Professional Services

Bayleys Coromandel

Beside the Seaside

Woof Woof Ranch

Trades, Manufacturing and Primary Industries

Major Oak Safety Training

Coromandel Distilling Co

EPL Construction

Pahiki Māori/Māori Business

Evolution Fitness

Manavation

Supreme Winner

The Waterworks

