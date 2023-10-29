The remnants of ex-Tropical Cyclone Lola is making its passage down the North Island. Photo / MetService

The remnants of ex-Tropical Cyclone Lola is making its passage down the North Island. Photo / MetService

Severe gales of up to 120km/h in exposed places are expected on the Coromandel Peninsula as remnants of ex-tropical cyclone Lola track down towards the region.

The wild weather began to lash the top of the country yesterday, bringing heavy rainfall and strong wind gusts which are expected to last in Northland, Auckland, the Coromandel and the Bay of Plenty over the next couple of days.

The weather system involves a large, deep, complex low-pressure system moving slowly down the country, bringing moisture and tropical air from the subtropics.

The Thames-Coromandel District Council said its crews were out and about this morning assessing the impacts of the overnight weather.

The forecast 140mm of rain fell overnight and gale force winds gusting to 120km/h “likely kept many awake”.

It said its main areas of concern were Brophy’s Beach in Whitianga and the Kauaeranga River in Thames. “Both may overtop when the king tide arrives at 8.50am. If this does occur both roads are likely to close.”

It said MetService had updated the forecast for today: another 140mm of rain was expected to 4pm with gale force easterlies up to 120 km/h through to midday.

“Stay safe and the best advice from Civil Defence is to hunker down until the storm passes.”

Coromandel has been under a heavy rain watch since 9pm last night. Thunderstorms are possible.

MetService is warning this may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly, and surface floods and slips are also possible, making driving hazardous.

Thames-Coromandel District mayor Len Salt said their emergency operation team set up shop yesterday afternoon as the district looks to bear the brunt of the extreme weather.

“We’ve got people and crews all around the peninsula ready to kick in whenever they need to,” Salt said.

Thames-Coromandel mayor Len Salt. Photo / Supplied

Schools are closed today and bin collections have been cancelled due to the forecast heavy rain and strong winds.

“We’ve asked people to stay away from the coastal areas - we’re expecting storm surges and big tides and big waves, so we ask people to just stay away from the shorelines,” Salt said.

Salt also advised residents to only travel if necessary, and was nervous about the already damaged road network being hit hard again.

“What we’re hoping is that this event will go through in a fairly short space of time and the damage will not be too bad,” Salt said.

Civil Defence controller Garry Towler urged Coromandel residents to “stock up on supplies, batteries and gas, check and clear drains in your neighbourhood”.

They had been told to tie down outdoor furniture and “review plans should you become isolated due to slips and flooding”.

“It is the remnants of a cyclone - we have king tides, storm surges, heavy rain, gale-force winds and ongoing land instability issues as a result of Gabrielle.”





