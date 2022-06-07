Waikato's Julie Blake is off to the Commonwealth Games as the New Zealand lawn bowls team manager. Photo / Supplied

Julie Blake has been the admin backbone of bowls in Waikato for a few years now but she's taking her involvement to a whole new level as part of the New Zealand team to the

Commonwealth Games in Birmingham this year.

A keen spectator of rugby league and cricket and previous competitive participant in netball, hockey and badminton, her bowls background has been limited to a couple of twilight beers, BBQ and bare feet kind of affairs.

But the mum of one from Hamilton has a background in top sport, firstly as a marketing manager for Northern Districts Cricket, which took her to India on tour, and for the past two years as centre manager for Bowls Waikato.

When the Commonwealth Games lawn bowls team manager's role came up last year she saw it as an exciting opportunity, chatting to her husband Graeme, Bowls NZ chief executive Mark Cameron and Glenn Lee, former chairman of the Waikato board.

As a 9-year-old Julie attended the gymnastics and athletics at the 1990 Commonwealth Games. "It was such a buzz and I remember so much of it." In the ensuing years, she became a super fan watching each Olympic and Commonwealth games. "I am a huge sports fan so to be able to go as part of a team is just awesome. I am super excited and very proud."

She got a small taste of what was to come with the recent 100 Days To Go celebration. "It was a buzz to be there and part of that. I feel it will be such a great experience for our team and for me as a new team manager."

Her trip with Northern District Cricket to India had been a real eye-opener. "Cricket is a religion over there and the passion of the fans was next level. I look back on it and think it was such a privilege to go and be a part of it. I feel the same way being part of this team."

She has 24 under her wing – 10 BlackJacks, 8 ParaJacks, including two visually impaired players, and six support staff. Medals are certainly in their sights.

Julie is particularly thrilled to have Waikato representatives Sue Curran (visually impaired) and Bronwyn Milne (Sue's director), and Lynda Bennett (para) already selected.

"I am looking forward to so much at the Games," says Julie. "Experiencing that high level of competition is going to be incredible. My heart swells with pride at the thought of watching a sport I am so passionate about. All the hard work has been done and we will see the fruits of people's labour. Seeing them out on the green and winning a medal would be amazing."

She's one to wear her heart on her sleeve. "For a non-bowler from Waikato to be appointed to this role is quite a coup. I never saw this coming – as a mum you can lose that identity for a while. It sounds awful but New Zealand really doesn't seem to acknowledge the role of a mum where in reality, it really is the hardest job with the lowest pay.

"This role has given me a real boost to my mindset of my value and at the end of the day I still come home to a 6-and-a-half-year-old who wants me to paint her nails – which I love."

There are 27 centres around New Zealand and more than 450 clubs – 26 of those are in the Waikato.

"This is a sport that truly is inclusive," says Julie. "You can be visually or hearing impaired, disabled, young or old, and still play bowls. All sports like to think they are inclusive, but the reality is quite different."

She says too, it is a sport where people are hugely generous with their knowledge and happy to share with newbies who come to try their hand at the sport. "They are such down to earth people who you don't have to fawn over, they just get on, do what they love to do and share their support."

The Commonwealth Games opening ceremony is on July 28, with the closing ceremony on August 8. The bowls schedule runs through from July 29 to August 6.