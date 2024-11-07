Waipā Mayor Susan O’Regan said while it was too early to celebrate, it was encouraging news and underlined the council’s commitment to exploring all options to keep the tower.

“When we made decisions on the enhanced annual plan, we pledged to keep an open mind about the future for the water tower, and we are delivering on that promise,” she said.

“We know how much this piece of history means to many people in Cambridge, and we are listening.”

Cambridge Water Tower. Photo / NZME

A possible, more affordable strengthening solution for the tower, which is next to a retirement village, emerged in recent months.

This involves a New Zealand-based company with a track record for the seismic strengthening of heritage buildings.

The council is now doing a detailed seismic assessment to understand more about the condition of the tower.

The assessment will be independently evaluated and if it confirms the original seismic capacity rating of the structure, preliminary design work will explore potential solutions to strengthen the tower, including cost estimates.

“Once we have all the information, both options will be reviewed so we can decide a way forward: to demolish or retain,” said O’Regan.