Cambridge Water Tower receives possible lifeline as council investigates new options

Waikato Herald
2 mins to read
The council may have found a more affordable way to strengthen and preserve Cambridge's historic water tower. Photo / Michael Jeans

Cambridge’s historic water tower may yet have a lifeline, as Waipā District Council investigates a new, more affordable, way to strengthen and preserve it.

However, the tower’s final fate may rest on the outcome of a new detailed seismic assessment due to be completed by the end of the year and preliminary design work due to be completed early next year.

At a workshop to discuss the financial impacts of projects on the council’s draft 2025-34 Long-Term Plan, councillors supported the inclusion of a remove and restore option in the budget.

New technologies being explored mean it could potentially be strengthened for about $2 million, significantly less than the $6m originally consulted on.

Waipā Mayor Susan O’Regan said while it was too early to celebrate, it was encouraging news and underlined the council’s commitment to exploring all options to keep the tower.

“When we made decisions on the enhanced annual plan, we pledged to keep an open mind about the future for the water tower, and we are delivering on that promise,” she said.

“We know how much this piece of history means to many people in Cambridge, and we are listening.”

Cambridge Water Tower. Photo / NZME
A possible, more affordable strengthening solution for the tower, which is next to a retirement village, emerged in recent months.

This involves a New Zealand-based company with a track record for the seismic strengthening of heritage buildings.

The council is now doing a detailed seismic assessment to understand more about the condition of the tower.

The assessment will be independently evaluated and if it confirms the original seismic capacity rating of the structure, preliminary design work will explore potential solutions to strengthen the tower, including cost estimates.

“Once we have all the information, both options will be reviewed so we can decide a way forward: to demolish or retain,” said O’Regan.

