Cambridge’s historic water tower may yet have a lifeline, as Waipā District Council investigates a new, more affordable, way to strengthen and preserve it.
However, the tower’s final fate may rest on the outcome of a new detailed seismic assessment due to be completed by the end of the year and preliminary design work due to be completed early next year.
At a workshop to discuss the financial impacts of projects on the council’s draft 2025-34 Long-Term Plan, councillors supported the inclusion of a remove and restore option in the budget.
New technologies being explored mean it could potentially be strengthened for about $2 million, significantly less than the $6m originally consulted on.