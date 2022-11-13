Waipā District Council has won an urban design award for the Perry Aquatic Centre Puna Kaukau o Te Oko Horoi Development in Cambridge. Photo / Supplied

Waipā District Council has won an urban design award for the Perry Aquatic Centre Puna Kaukau o Te Oko Horoi Development in Cambridge. Photo / Supplied

Waipā District Council has won the Harrison Grierson Urban Design Award for the Perry Aquatic Centre Puna Kaukau o Te Oko Horoi Development in Cambridge.

The award is part of the Central Property People Awards which are run by the Property Council New Zealand and celebrate the people behind key property projects.

The pool complex won the Urban Design Award ahead of five other entries which were the Ebbett Gateway development, Kaimai Views, Latitude Residences, Hamilton's Rototuna Village and the Tamahere Country Club.

Judges recognised the project team's use of urban design best practice and said the facility provides a key recreational offer for a landlocked community,

The judges said: "Swimming is second nature for New Zealanders. The pool complex serves as an inspiration to other communities, reminding us to take opportunities to provide a great facility and also incorporate latest technology, design elements, connections and collaboration."

The pool complex includes a 25m indoor pool, 50m outdoor pool, toddler pool, multi-use hydrotherapy pool, sauna and spa pool.

Waipā Mayor Susan O'Regan (left) and deputy mayor Liz Stolwyk accepted the urban design award at a ceremony on Thursday night. Photo / Supplied

Waipā Mayor Susan O'Regan said the win was an outstanding achievement for the whole community which had embraced the pool complex and made it a roaring success.

"This is truly a community facility, and worth every cent of the investment made by council and others," O'Regan said.

"It has been designed to meet the needs of our community now and for years to come; this was a major focus for the many people involved in bringing the development to life."

The Perry Aquatic Centre opened in May 2021 and is managed by the Waipā Community Facilities Trust on behalf of Waipā District Council.

The other Waikato award winners at the Central Property People Awards include Hamilton property valuator Jeff Alexander who won the Property Professional of the Year Award, Foster Construction Team (for the Profile Group Hautapu facility) which won the Excellence in Sustainability Award, Hamilton property valuator Geoff Felton who won the Long Service Award Waikato and Hamilton-based lawyer Charlotte Muggeridge of Harkness Henry who won the Judges' Choice Award.

For a full list of award winners visit the Property People Awards' website.