Waipā District Mayor Susan O’Regan says there's no intention to utilise proposed fast-track legislation for Cambridge's third bridge. Photo / Waipā District Council

The Waipa District Council has taken potential locations for a third bridge out of its Cambridge Connections project for now, following strong objections from those residents in the zone that was identified for the project.

Mayor Susan O’Regan said there was no doubt another bridge would be needed in Cambridge in the longer term, but elected members agreed the time was not right to pin down a location.

“We’ve heard their concerns and understood them,” O’Regan said.

“On reflection, a lot more work has to be done on a proposed bridge location. We will proceed with a business case for the funding of more detailed investigations, but we will not be promoting a future bridge location at this point in time.

“I appreciate that this has been a very stressful time for those people in the affected zone, and I hope this decision, and the fact that all potential river crossing options will be back on the table in the future, goes some way to alleviating their concerns.

“Equally, to those people wanting a third bridge, we have heard your concerns too. We will still proceed with developing plans but will do so with a view to understanding all our options with more evidence to help guide us.”

O’Regan said the final determination of the most appropriate location for a third bridge would likely take decades and there was “no intention at all” to utilise the Government’s fast-track legislation for infrastructure projects.

The Fast-track Approvals Bill was introduced to the House under urgency on March 7 by the Government as part of its 100-day plan and was with the Select Committee for the public submission process.

Concerns about the Cambridge Connections transport plan were also raised by Taupō MP Louise Upston’s Friendly Forum in Cambridge on March 22.

Residents were worried that a submission would be made by Waipā District Council to the Government for the third bridge to be accepted under the Fast-track Bill - avoiding the need to seek feedback from the public, including those directly impacted by the new bridge.

“For the purposes of clarification for my constituents, I kindly request that you look into this matter and advise if Waipā District Council is considering or has any intention to make a submission for the third bridge to be accepted under the Fast-track Bill,” Upston said in an email to O’Regan.

O’Regan said although the council was considering making a submission on the proposed fast-track legislation, it was “definitely not” to incorporate any consideration of a future bridge for Cambridge or to seek its inclusion as a listed project.

Concerns about the third bridge were raised at Taupō MP Louise Upston’s Friendly Forum in Cambridge last month. Photo / Mark Mitchell

“The Cambridge Connections project is guiding the development of a business case for a future transport network to cater for what Cambridge as a growing town needs,” O’Regan said.

“It is a long-term vision, and it will take years of planning and research to make sure we get it right.

“[The] council will take the time needed to fully consider all community feedback on Cambridge Connections in the coming months, and will then look to consider what aspects of the work will need to be delivered in the short, medium and longer term.

“The location for the new bridge is something that will need community input, and also significant geotechnical investigations, cultural assessments and ecological assessments.”

Once the business case is finalised, Waipā District Council would submit it to New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi to consider funding

The Cambridge Connections project focuses on all of Cambridge’s transport network, including its river crossings.

In a statement this week, the council said the project would consider how to reduce traffic demand, provide transport alternatives, and maximise use of existing infrastructure.

The council still wanted feedback from the community on all aspects of the project and had extended the timeframe to 5pm on Friday, May 24. Anyone who had already submitted feedback could submit further thoughts, or any changes in their thinking before that date.

“We still want people to have their say on other measures to help address traffic network issues now and into the future, but the route cannot be determined until more work has been done and that will be contingent on funding from the New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi and funding being allocated in a future Long Term Plan,” O’Regan said.

Next steps

Complete the initial feedback phase

Analyse the feedback and close the loop with the community

Prepare the funding business case to submit to the New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi

Wait for the decision on whether or not the business case is endorsed

If funding is received, undertake consultation with the community on funding further investigation as part of a future Long Term Plan.

A location will not be decided until after the investigations are complete..

Visit tinyurl.com/wdccambridgeconnect for more information.