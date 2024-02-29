A potential third bridge could be a way to address Cambridge’s transport issues.

A third bridge is on the cards for Cambridge after Waipā District Council discussed community feedback from the Waipā Transport Strategy and Ahu Ake - Waipā Community Spatial Plan consultation.

The council presented their preferred option for the Cambridge Connections Project, which also includes more walking, cycling and public transport options, to stakeholders this week.

The community can now have their say on this.

Waipā District Council transportation manager Bryan Hudson said the council decided on the preferred option after taking community feedback from the Waipā Transport Strategy and Ahu Ake - Waipā Community Spatial Plan consultations, as well as 129 pieces of stakeholder input into account.

“We are confident that the feedback to date and traffic modelling ensures the overall transport programme is robust. Further investigation will still be needed to develop the detail.

“The preferred option meets all the Transport Strategy objectives and can be implemented to better plan the transport network now and safeguard it for the future,” Hudson said.

Following this round of community feedback, work will get underway to complete a business case for the project.

The business case will be shared with elected members and presented to New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi to attract funding.

“We know the third bridge is incredibly important to residents, and we have a lot of work to do before we can confirm an exact site, timeframe, and budget,” Hudson said.

“We need to complete the appropriate cultural, geotechnical and environmental impact assessments, engagement and gain support from central government so ratepayers don’t have to foot all of the bill.

“This is a long-term option, and we will continue to implement other projects that have stemmed from the Transport Strategy. Our aim is to have a well-planned network for all users.”

You can watch the stakeholder presentation, view the preferred option map and provide feedback at waipadc.govt.nz/cambridgeconnections.

