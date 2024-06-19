Book on historic Te Awamutu buildings almost ready for publication

Spinley's Building, designed by Archie Macdonald, photographed by Dean Taylor in 2017. Inset: Mason's Nurseries in the Spinley Building circa 1940. Photo / Mason family collection

Spinley's Building, designed by Archie Macdonald, photographed by Dean Taylor in 2017. Inset: Mason's Nurseries in the Spinley Building circa 1940. Photo / Mason family collection

After nearly eight years of researching and countless hours of writing, the book Bricks & Mortar Legacy | Commercial Buildings in Te Awamutu 1890-1957 is nearing publication.

Alan Hall and Sandra Metcalfe, the driving forces behind the book, say the book was now in its final stages of editing, with files due to go to the printer by July 1.

Hard copies of the book are expected to be ready for delivery by November.

Hall and Metcalfe said they were thrilled to be so close to completing their project.

Feedback about the stories had been positive and the support of the public in pre-ordering 220 copies of the book to date has been very encouraging. The initial print run will be 500 books.

Metcalfe said it would be a “coffee-table type” publication that would feature the history of 32 local buildings.

Pulling together the research and then writing up the stories has been a massive undertaking for the people involved.

“We are hugely appreciative of the way the public has got behind the project and have had the confidence in us to pre-order a copy without actually seeing the finished product,” said Metcalfe.

“The book and its trip down memory lane would make a great Christmas present for family members who grew up in Te Awamutu.”

Save by ordering before the end of the month.

Online orders can be made through the Te Awamutu Business Chamber link at www.teawamutuchamber.org.nz/book

The Te Awamutu Genealogy Group would also have a stand at the Pirongia Market on Saturday, June 29.

Those wishing to place an order personally can do so by visiting the stand or by phoning Metcalfe, 021 206 9119.

Metcalfe said the pre-publication price of $75 per copy applied only until July 1. Once the book goes to print the price would increase to $95 per copy.