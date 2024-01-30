A Bricks & Mortar Legacy

Celebrate Heritage Month this February and join author Alan Hall to learn more about the iconic buildings in Te Awamutu’s town centre.

Information gathered by Sandra Metcalfe and the NZ Society of Genealogists Te Awamutu Branch is being turned into a book – “A Bricks & Mortar Legacy: Stories of Commercial Buildings in Te Awamutu 1890 – 1957″.

The book, written by Hall, tells the interesting stories behind 32 of Te Awamutu’s commercial buildings.

From design and construction to the businesses that have used the buildings and the people involved, the details are an interesting insight into our past.

All buildings in the book were constructed between 1890 and 1957 and selected because of their age and architecture – and in the case of the 86-year-old Hodgson Motors building, because it faced demolition.

Hall’s previous talks attracted a wide range of people including those who’ve lived in Te Awamutu most or all their life, or who have a connection to the buildings, whether they’ve shopped, owned, or worked in them, and he’s been thrilled with how the stories he shares have triggered memories for them.

“It’s been a joy to hear their memories of the businesses and buildings, as well as what a trip to town used to be like,” says Hall.

And for Sandra that reinforces the importance of the book.

“Along with the details gathered through the research, the book gives an insight into what life was like in Te Awamutu,” she says.

“So, what started as a simple project to collate facts about buildings has turned into something I think will be a legacy for generations to come.”

Te Awamutu’s genealogy group members Sandra Metcalfe and Alan Hall (right) meeting with Ann and Tony Edmondson in Storyteller Bar & Eatery last year to work on the book on the history of Te Awamutu's iconic CBD buildings. Photo / Dean Taylor BTG 30Nov23 -

At this talk, there’ll be an opportunity for people to share their memories and they’re welcome to bring along photos and items of significance relating to the buildings and businesses included in the book.

The event is being held in the community room, Te Awamutu Library on Wednesday, February 14, 10-11.30am. Light refreshments will be provided.

Registration is appreciated for seating and catering purposes - go to waipalibraries.org.nz/events/a-bricks-and-mortar-legacy-preview-event/281

