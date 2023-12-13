A Bricks & Mortar Legacy, book planning team Tracey Hancock (from left), Sandra Metcalfe, Alan Hall, Fran Jones and Shane Walsh.

A Bricks & Mortar Legacy: Stories of Commercial Buildings in Te Awamutu 1890 – 1957 is now available for pre-order, due for publication in mid-2024.

Taking readers down memory lane, the book tells the fascinating stories behind 32 of Te Awamutu’s most iconic commercial buildings.

All buildings featured were constructed between 1890 and 1957, selected because of their age and architecture – and in the case of the 86-year-old, Hodgson Motors building, because it faced demolition.

The Te Awamutu branch of the New Zealand Society of Genealogists has investigated their history, with Sandra Metcalfe leading this work, and stories compiled by author Alan Hall.

There are many interesting stories about the design, construction, and use of the buildings over the years.

Stories like the overhead wire cash-carrying system in Armstrong’s Drapery & Furnishing, which used to operate from the premises where the Bakehouse in Alexandra St are.

The system took customer payments from sales assistants on the ground floor to the cashier in the office, and the customer’s change and receipt were then returned.

Te Awamutu Business Chamber has been working with the genealogy group to promote the book.

They recently hosted a second book preview event on December 6 at the Regent Theatre, following a successful initial event in November.

The comments from local business owners, landlords, council staff and councillors, and those who’ve lived in the town for many years who’ve attended the events, have been overwhelmingly positive.

“It’s been great to hear people sharing their own memories and stories about the buildings, it’s certainly generated a lot of discussion,” Te Awamutu Business Chamber chief executive Shane Walsh says.

The research has provided insight into the commercial development of Te Awamutu and the contribution the businesses made to the local and national economy, and Shane is pleased this important information will be preserved and shared.

A special pre-order price of $75 is being offered for a limited time.

Pre-order at teawamutuchamber.org.nz/book





