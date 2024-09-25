Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Waikato News

Blue Spring Te Waihou walkway to open ahead of summer

Waikato Herald
2 mins to read
The Blue Spring at the Te Waihou Walkway is one of the purest water sources in the world. Photo / Shaun Jeffers
The Blue Spring at the Te Waihou Walkway is one of the purest water sources in the world. Photo / Shaun Jeffers

The Blue Spring at the Te Waihou Walkway is one of the purest water sources in the world. Photo / Shaun Jeffers

Work to restore public access to the Blue Spring / Te Waihou Walkway is underway, almost a year after the track closed.

South Waikato District Council awarded the project to build a new track at the Leslie Rd end of the walkway to Keir Landscaping and Structures earlier this month.

The popular track near Putāruru is known for its clear water and welcomes around 45,000 to 50,000 visitors per year.

After a rockfall and slip, the council initially only closed the track at the Leslie Rd end in June 2023.

However, after the closure, visitors used the Whites Rd (SH28) carpark entrance to gain access to the walkway, which caused an overflow of cars and significant safety issues on the adjacent, busy State Highway.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

For safety reasons, the council closed the entire walkway in November 2023.

South Waikato District Council chief executive Susan Law said the council had set itself the deadline to re-open the track after a year.

“We know it was a huge step to close the walkway nearly a year ago. We needed to do that to ensure people’s safety and find a better route as the cliff face was unstable and will slide again,” Law said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“After much work with our stakeholders and partners, we are proud to have reached this milestone which puts us on track to meet that deadline.”

She also said the Blue Spring was a gem in the district, and its reopening before the busy tourist season would bring along welcome economic benefits.

Te Waihou is a natural taonga (treasure) and has a rich history deeply intertwined with Raukawa.

The Waihou River served as a vital resource, offering sustenance and passage for both locals and historical figures like King Tāwhiao Pōtatau Te Wherowhero.

The Te Waihou Walkway passes by the stunning Blue Springs.
The Te Waihou Walkway passes by the stunning Blue Springs.

“Raukawa and the hapū surrounding the awa considers the restoration, protection and sustainability of Te Waihou to be of paramount importance,” said Raukawa Tāhuhu Rangapū Maria Te Kanawa.

Throughout the closure period, the council conducted a cultural impact assessment as part of the planning required before beginning these works.

The council also worked closely with Raukawa Charitable Trust, surrounding landowners, the Department of Conservation and Waikato Regional Council.

Te Puna (Blue Spring) has a vibrant blue-green hue due to its purity. Particles are removed during its underground journey starting at the Mamaku Plateau, a process that takes many decades.

The Blue Spring supplies 70% of New Zealand’s bottled water.


Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Waikato News

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Waikato News