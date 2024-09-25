South Waikato District Council awarded the project to build a new track at the Leslie Rd end of the walkway to Keir Landscaping and Structures earlier this month.
The popular track near Putāruru is known for its clear water and welcomes around 45,000 to 50,000 visitors per year.
After a rockfall and slip, the council initially only closed the track at the Leslie Rd end in June 2023.
However, after the closure, visitors used the Whites Rd (SH28) carpark entrance to gain access to the walkway, which caused an overflow of cars and significant safety issues on the adjacent, busy State Highway.
For safety reasons, the council closed the entire walkway in November 2023.
South Waikato District Council chief executive Susan Law said the council had set itself the deadline to re-open the track after a year.
“We know it was a huge step to close the walkway nearly a year ago. We needed to do that to ensure people’s safety and find a better route as the cliff face was unstable and will slide again,” Law said.