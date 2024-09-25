For safety reasons, the council closed the entire walkway in November 2023.

South Waikato District Council chief executive Susan Law said the council had set itself the deadline to re-open the track after a year.

“We know it was a huge step to close the walkway nearly a year ago. We needed to do that to ensure people’s safety and find a better route as the cliff face was unstable and will slide again,” Law said.

“After much work with our stakeholders and partners, we are proud to have reached this milestone which puts us on track to meet that deadline.”

She also said the Blue Spring was a gem in the district, and its reopening before the busy tourist season would bring along welcome economic benefits.

Te Waihou is a natural taonga (treasure) and has a rich history deeply intertwined with Raukawa.

The Waihou River served as a vital resource, offering sustenance and passage for both locals and historical figures like King Tāwhiao Pōtatau Te Wherowhero.

The Te Waihou Walkway passes by the stunning Blue Springs.

“Raukawa and the hapū surrounding the awa considers the restoration, protection and sustainability of Te Waihou to be of paramount importance,” said Raukawa Tāhuhu Rangapū Maria Te Kanawa.

Throughout the closure period, the council conducted a cultural impact assessment as part of the planning required before beginning these works.

The council also worked closely with Raukawa Charitable Trust, surrounding landowners, the Department of Conservation and Waikato Regional Council.

Te Puna (Blue Spring) has a vibrant blue-green hue due to its purity. Particles are removed during its underground journey starting at the Mamaku Plateau, a process that takes many decades.

The Blue Spring supplies 70% of New Zealand’s bottled water.



