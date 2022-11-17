Deputy mayor Angela O'Leary and kaumātua helped loosen the soil at the ground-breaking. Photo / Supplied

Earlier this month, kaumātua were joined by Hamilton city councillors, staff, and contractors to turn sod and celebrate the start of construction for the Borman Rd connection project in Rototuna.

Deputy mayor Angela O'Leary, who braved the rain at the site where the future connection will be built, helped loosen the soil using the council's official kō (Māori tool used for digging).

This project marks a very exciting milestone for both the Rototuna community and council," said O'Leary. "It's helping create a city that's easy to live in, connect and explore.

"Rototuna is growing, and quickly. With new facilities like the Rototuna Village and Te Kete Aronui - Rototuna Library nearing completion, it's critical our community can move around easily."



O'Leary also highlighted the project would help extend the biking and pedestrian network and make it safer for everyone – no matter how they choose to travel.

"The project links back to the council's Vision Zero goal – to have zero deaths and zero serious injuries on our roads – and the Biking and Micromobility Plan, which aims to make it more convenient for Hamiltonians to choose active modes of transport."

Now that sod has been turned and the site has been blessed, the council's contractors, Fulton Hogan, can begin working on the two-year-long project that includes upgrading parts of the existing Borman Rd East and Horsham Downs Rd.

Council's general manager development Chris Allen said the team is eager to get started but also has a keen focus on minimising construction impacts on the community.

"The Borman Rd connection works will take place throughout the full two years of construction. Works on the existing roading network and at the intersection will be completed in stages to minimise delays in traffic," said Allen.

"It's natural for large infrastructure projects, like this one, to cause some disruptions. Especially while working on existing roads like Borman Rd and Horsham Downs Rd, providing key links into the city.

"But, by planning out the works and keeping locals informed and up to date, we hope to keep these disruptions to a minimum," he said.

Earthworks for the new section of the road are expected to begin this year, followed by upgrades to the section of Borman Rd East in 2023.

These works are funded by the council's 2021-31 Long-Term Plan with funding support from Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.