After CityEdge Alliance finishes its work in early 2023, a second contractor will start the safety improvements. Image / Waka Kotahi

After CityEdge Alliance finishes its work in early 2023, a second contractor will start the safety improvements. Image / Waka Kotahi

Work is underway to improve access and safety under the Tamahere interchange south of Hamilton for pedestrians, cyclists and people on mobility scooters.

Raised pedestrian crossings will be installed, including one controlled by a traffic light, and shared paths will be widened and extended. To make way for the wider paths the on-ramp and Airport Rd roundabout will be tweaked to make room.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency regional manager for infrastructure delivery Jo Wilton says this will create a safer journey for all – including pupils attending Tamahere Model Country School, and Eventide Village residents heading to and from the local shopping centre.

The work is going to be delivered in two stages:

The first stage is part of the Hamilton section of the Waikato Expressway and will have CityEdge Alliance (CEA) realign the roundabout and the path under the bridge.

It will also create room for the approaches of the roundabout (left-turning vehicles from SH21 will have a separate lane).

After CEA finishes its work in early 2023, a second contractor will start the safety improvements. These are the raised safety platforms, the shared pathway from SH21 to the on-ramp, the signalised crossing on the on-ramp, and other pavement, drainage and services involved with those improvements.

CEA started last month and runs to late January, with a break for a week during the Fieldays in late November/early December.

The works are being done under speed restrictions and traffic management. Access for vehicles and path users is being maintained at all times.

The second stage, installing the safety improvements, will start in early 2023 and take about three months.

"Over the last year we have completed the business case to improve the safety of this intersection for all users but particularly for those travelling on foot or by bike," Wilton says.

The business case pointed to a staged approach:

● Implement the road-level improvements

● Monitor the performance of the interchange and levels of benefits

● Monitor progress on the Southern Links project to understand whether this interchange will be bypassed in the future and therefore the need for further separation of vehicles and pedestrians/cyclists.

For more information click here.