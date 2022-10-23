The works are expected to finish in March 2024 - and the road open at 110km/h, in line with neighbouring sections' speed limit. Photo / John Borren

The works are expected to finish in March 2024 - and the road open at 110km/h, in line with neighbouring sections' speed limit. Photo / John Borren

Pavement repairs and safety improvements on the Ngāruawāhia section of the Waikato Expressway are getting underway from Tuesday, October 25.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is undertaking improvements to bring this section up to the same standard as neighbouring expressway sections which have been built to allow for a speed limit of 110km/h.

The safety improvements will see side barriers made continuous, some barriers upgraded, additional maintenance, turnaround bays for emergency services, shoulder widening and some lighting relocations.

At the same time, repairs to the road surface will be undertaken. Some of this remedial work was done in 2019 with the remainder delayed to allow for further detailed monitoring and to determine the root cause of pavement failure and the best solution.

The remedial works include sealing over the median area, which was a cause of water entry and pavement damage, reshaping outside lanes and various pavement treatments.

A final, continuous asphalt surface will complete the repair works, replacing the temporary chip-seal surface and the sections of asphalt, which have been in place during the monitoring period.

Regional manager of transport services, Jo Wilton, says Waka Kotahi and the roading industry have learned valuable lessons from Ngāruawāhia pavement design. Photo / Mike Scott

Waka Kotahi regional manager of transport services, Jo Wilton, says Waka Kotahi and the roading industry have learned valuable lessons from Ngāruawāhia pavement design, which has failed in some places and has since developed new approaches on other projects.

"This new pavement design (called Hi-Lab) was used on the completed Longswamp, Huntly and Hamilton sections," Wilton says.

"The Waikato Expressway has been built in different sections over a lot of different ground conditions, but with the same goal – a safe and durable four-lane highway stretching over 102km.''

The Ngāruawāhia section of the expressway opened in late 2013. It was built by Fletcher Construction under a design and construction contract. The proposed works will be completed by Fletcher Construction with the repair portion completed under a cost-sharing arrangement with Waka Kotahi.

The detour route is via the old state highway through Ngaruawahia, between Gordonton Road and Horotiu interchanges. Image / Waka Kotahi

Steel temporary barriers will be installed to protect contractors in work areas and these will require overnight detours.

These detours will be on Sunday to Thursday nights, 7pm-5am, for two weeks north-bound from October 30 to November 10 and then two weeks south-bound from November 13 to 24.

The detour route is via the old state highway through Ngāruawāhia, between Gordonton Road and Horotiu interchanges. It will be clearly sign-posted and will add about five minutes to journey times. As it is not suitable for heavy vehicles, HPMV should use SH1B.

Once the barriers are in place work can be done under lane closures and 70km/h speed restrictions in the active work sites. The longest work area is 3km. Work hours are 7am-5pm Monday-Friday with limited night works.

The works are expected to finish in March 2024 - and the road open at 110km/h, in line with neighbouring sections' speed limit.

"This is a major project over 14 months and while it will be disruptive for SH1 users we will be doing our best to keep traffic moving through the worksites," Wilton says.

More information here.