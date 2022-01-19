Duck Island Ice Cream is among the top 10 icecream shops in New Zealand, in the photo Gabrielle Marshall serves Lucy Vellenoweth. Photo / Danielle Zollickhofer

As summer has been showing its sunny side all the way through, the NZ Herald is on the hunt for the season's and country's best in five categories and it's the Waikato's time to shine.

In the Best of Summer campaign, Kiwis are encouraged to vote for their favourite campground, fish and chip shop, playground, beach walk, and icecream shop.

The top 10 in each category have already been announced and amongst the nominees are a total of seven Waikato places showing the region definitely has what it takes to compete with other tourist destinations.

The Raglan Fish Shop is in the top 10 best Fish and Chip shops, Duck Island Hamilton and Original Pokeno Icecreams are nominated for best icecream shop, Hamilton's Lake Domain Playground is up for best Playground, Hahei Beach Resort and Taupo Top 10 Holiday Park are part of the top 10 Campgrounds and the Cathedral Cove Beach Walk is in the Top 10 best Beach Walk.

Hamilton's Domain Playground convinced visitors through the recent makeover which added a treetop-themed playground, a double-tower with large tube slides, sand and water play, slides and swings to existing equipment. It is disability friendly and located beside the Verandah Cafe at Hamilton Lake so kids can play while their minders enjoy a coffee with a view of the lake.

Paul and his son Ziv from Auckland visited the playground for the first time on Wednesday and are already convinced it has what it takes to be the number one.

Says Paul: "It's by far the best playground we have been on. There is heaps of different stuff to do, we have been here for about three hours and Ziv still didn't have enough."

Paul and his son Ziv from Auckland think Hamilton's Lake Domain Playground is by far the best playground they have been on. Photo / Danielle Zollickhofer

Duck Island Ice Cream is amongst the top 10 due to the flavour ranges and local focus.

Head of operations Lauren Clark says: "We didn't know we were going to be shortlisted, but it was a nice surprise. We are celebrating local, with the ice cream being locally crafted by local people from local ingredients."

Paige Cox and her friend Carryn Rorholt treated their daughters Kenzia and Millar Cox and Ella and Harper Rorholt to icecreams at Duck Island on Tuesday.

Says Paige: "I haven't been here in a while, but the icecream is so good. I think it definitely has a chance to win."



You can vote for your Best of Summer here.

Voting closes at 11.59pm on Monday, January 24.