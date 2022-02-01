Hamilton's Duck Island Ice Creams has placed third in the category Best Ice Cream Shop after winner Rush Munro's, Hawke's Bay and runner-up Scrunchy Millers, Auckland. Photo / Danielle Zollickhofer

New Zealand has voted and the NZ Herald's search for the Best of Summer has resulted in four Waikato finalists placing in the top three of their category.

In January, Kiwis had the chance to nominate their favourite campgrounds, fish and chip shops, playgrounds, beach walks and icecream or gelato shops for the Best of Summer 2022 - and among the top 10 nominees in each category were a total of seven Waikato venues, showing the region definitely has what it takes to compete with other tourist destinations.

The Raglan Fish Shop was in the top 10 best Fish and Chip shops, the Cathedral Cove Beach Walk was up for best Beach Walk, Duck Island Hamilton and Original Pokeno Icecreams were nominated for best ice cream shop, Hamilton's Lake Domain Playground was up for best Playground and Hahei Beach Resort and Taupo Top 10 Holiday Park were part of the top 10 Campgrounds.

The Cathedral Cove Beach Walk has gained the only win for Waikato in the category Best Beach walk, followed by runner-up the Abel Tasman Coast Track and the New Plymouth Coastal Walkway in third place.

Hamilton's Duck Island Ice Cream was third in the Best Ice Cream shop category, right after Scrunchy Millers in Auckland in second place and winner Rush Munro's of Hawke's Bay.

In the category Best Campground, two Waikato places made the top three. Hahei Beach Resort in the Coromandel placed third, behind Taupo Top 10 Holiday Park as runner-up. Ohope Beach Top 10 Holiday Park in the Bay of Plenty was voted the Best Campground.

No Waikato places made it into the top three for Best Fish and Chip shop and Best Playground. The title for the Best Fish and Chip Shop went to Pirimai Chippy in the Hawke's Bay, followed by Mangonui Fish Shop in Northland and JFC Paihia.

The Anderson Park playground in Napier has been announced as Best Playground, followed by the Margaret Mahy Playground in Christchurch and the Kowhai Park playground in Whanganui.