He joined the dungeon’s operations in 1968.

Co-master of the "dungeon" Raymond Riri has been working beneath Turangawaewae's kitchens for about 56 years.

In the 56 years since, Riri has been working underneath Tūrangawaewae Marae to ensure the dungeon’s operations run like clockwork.

He was co-dungeon master during the tangi of Kīngi Tūheitia’s predecessor - his much loved mother, Dame Te Atairangikaahu.

He said Dame Te Ata’s tangi was a huge occasion and people were lining the streets.

“We were serving breakfast for 10,000 people,” Riri recalled.

“People were lined up along the bridge over there unloading food from their cars.”

For Kīngi Tūheitia’s tangi, Riri’s day starts at 6am and he doesn’t stop until around 9pm each night.

“That’s when I have a beer.”

The "dungeon" beneath Turangawaewae Marae is full of the sounds of knives hitting metal surfaces, rumbling machines and the hum of the coolroom. Photo / Mike Scott

With two more big days to go - Kīngi Tūheitia will be taken from Tūrangawaewae on Thursday to his final resting place alongside his tupuna at Taupiri maunga - Riri knows Tainui-Waikato are on show and they must continue to feed guests.

Riri said the dungeon is driven by two kaupapa.

“Good music and good people,” he said.

Riri said it was important to acknowledge everyone working in the dungeon, whether they are cutting meat and veges or washing dishes - everyone is appreciated.

“It’s important to show them heart.”

Dungeon staff build kotahitanga with each batch of food being prepared. Photo / Mike Scott

Taipu Paki hasn’t been in the dungeon as long as Riri but for 25 years, he’s been following in his father’s footsteps.

“All of it’s enjoyable. The people here are all working for the same cause.”

Paki said building kotahitanga (unity) was a big part of Kīngi Tūheitia’s legacy.

In the dungeon, Paki said, they were continuing to build kotahitanga with every meal that goes out to the dinining room.

“It’s selfless. Everyone comes, takes days off to come help with this.”

Paki’s workstation is vegetables.

“Meat’s a bit above my pay grade,” he laughs.

From the dungeon, the food makes its way up to the kitchen, a hive of steam and action.

But no matter what station he works at, Paki said, all the work is special.

“It’s our king’s final time with us. It’s quite a significant moment in history. We have lost another ariki and this week is about celebrating his life.”

From the dungeon, the food makes its way up to the kitchen, which is a hive of steam and action.

Meat goes into the steamers and boilers, salads are made, desserts are sliced and plated and everyone is working to make sure manuhiri (guests) get fed.

Victor Nikau has been on the marae’s kitchen staff for a quarter of a century.

His day starts at 5.30am and he clocks off when the work is finished.

“These days here are special days,” Nikau said.

In the kitchen, meat goes into the steamers and boilers, salads are made, and desserts are sliced and plated.

“So it doesn’t really matter what time we finish.”

The best part of the day, Nikau said, is the morning.

“At breakfast time we meet everyone. Everyone is happy to be here. Everyone is energised.”

Nikau said working in the kitchen was all about whanaungatanga (relationships).

“Our doors are always open. Anyone can come and participate.”

