That process starts in what is known as the marae’s “dungeon”, where a group of 50 peel, chop, mince and slice fresh meat, kaimoana and other produce before it is cooked in the kitchen upstairs.
The dungeon is full of the sounds of knives hitting metal surfaces, rumbling machines and the hum of the cool room, where on Tuesday 12 cows and 10 pigs were stored.
Everywhere you look, there is food and a volunteer with a smile on their face. Towers of pumpkins, crates of onions, boxes of steak and fish, and more potatoes than anyone can count are distributed across tables surrounded by people hard at work.
And in the middle of all things kai, keeping track of the action, is co-master of the dungeon Raymond Riri.
He said Dame Te Ata’s tangi was a huge occasion and people were lining the streets.
“We were serving breakfast for 10,000 people,” Riri recalled.
“People were lined up along the bridge over there unloading food from their cars.”
For Kīngi Tūheitia’s tangi, Riri’s day starts at 6am and he doesn’t stop until around 9pm each night.
“That’s when I have a beer.”
With two more big days to go - Kīngi Tūheitia will be taken from Tūrangawaewae on Thursday to his final resting place alongside his tupuna at Taupiri maunga - Riri knows Tainui-Waikato are on show and they must continue to feed guests.
Riri said the dungeon is driven by two kaupapa.
“Good music and good people,” he said.
Riri said it was important to acknowledge everyone working in the dungeon, whether they are cutting meat and veges or washing dishes - everyone is appreciated.