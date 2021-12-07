Dairy farmer Ric Awburn had a 'light bulb' moment when he watched a cow snap off a ballcock - and invented the Springarm. Photo / Supplied

Te Awamutu inventors of Springarm, Ric and Marianne Awburn, have struck up a partnership with another New Zealand manufacturing company, Metalform, based in Dannevirke, to enable them to meet increasing demand for Springarms over the hot summer months.

Metalform is known for taking their customers' concept sketches right through to a completed finished product, but with the Springarm already having gone through the research and development phase, it was Metalform's marketing skills, as well as their ability to scale up manufacturing that sealed the deal.

As part of the partnership, Metalform have helped Springarm develop a new website www.springarm.co.nz which includes new branding and professional images.

They have also added a trial pack to their product list, enabling farmers to test out the Springarm on their own troughs and farms.

For Ric and Marianne the partnership means that they will be able to meet demand "and finally get some sleep", according to Marianne.

Since winning the 2021 Fieldays Innovation Award, Prototype category, the farming couple have been busy ordering parts from different manufacturers around the country and assembling the Springarms in their humble workshop/shed at home.

The Springarm is designed to be an unbreakable ballcock, using a spring to allow the ballcock to flex, instead of snapping, saving farmers water, time, money and stress.

Ric started developing SpringArm about three years ago.

One evening on the farm he watched as the cows nudged the ballcock, causing it to snap.

He thought to himself "if only it could give a little" which was quickly followed by a lightbulb moment.

"I went home that night and I grabbed the springs off my boys' motorbike stand and I cut a brass arm in half and drilled a few holes to put it together to see if the mechanism would work," says Ric.

"Personally, it works for me. It's saved me time and a lot of hassle.

"Partnering with Metalform will allow us to continue to develop and diversify our product range to accommodate some of the inquiries we've had over the past six months while still providing a product made to a very high standard."

When Springarm started their search for a manufacturing partner they were determined to keep manufacturing in New Zealand, so they were pleased when they found Metalform, who will assemble the Springarms on site.

Ric says with the weather heating up, demand had already increased significantly.

"We were struggling to keep up," he says.

"Water management on the farm during Summer can be the bane of farmers' existence.

"There's the unnecessary time lost, money spent, and water wasted.

"Most farmers have been putting up with the problem for so long and are jumping at the opportunity to finally fix it once and for all and take the worry of broken ballcock arms away."

Marianne says many customers say the Springarm is just what they need, and they can't believe no one thought of it till now.

"Springarm is a simple solution to a common problem down on the farm."

The Springarm flexes and is virtually unbreakable. Photo / Supplied

"Working with Metalform will enable us to respond faster and more efficiently to changes and volumes and hence provide a better service to our customers and Ric might finally be able to get rid of the blisters on his hands," says Marianne.