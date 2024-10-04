In a statement on its website, NZTA advised those travelling longer distances to choose an alternative route to SH1.

“With the many closures and longer detour routes, it will potentially be quicker,” the website said.

“From Hamilton, take SH3 to Te Kūiti, and then SH4 to Taumarunui and National Park, then SH49 to Ohakune and on to Waiōuru.”

State Highway 1 from Tokoroa to Kinleith and Upper Ātiamuri will be closed from 5am on October 7.

Concerns from Tokoroa

The closure has prompted expressions of concern from Tokoroa’s business community.

Tokoroa Business Incorporated chairman Roger Dower told the Waikato Herald the road closure would have a negative impact on local businesses along SH1.

“People are bypassing Tokoroa as they are going out of their way,” Dower said.

Dower said the road closure would make “business hard” and cost both customers and business owners.

“I hope the roadworks fix the road for good and fix it right,” Dower said.

NZTA’s website acknowledged queries from businesses asking for compensation for those adversely affected by road closures.

“We recognise and acknowledge there will be inconvenience and disruption to people while this work is carried out,” the website said.

Tokoroa Business Incorporated has expressed concerns about the possible negative impacts of road closures on local businesses. Photo / Google

According to the website, businesses are entitled to compensation for “business loss” only when they are required to relocate because land has been acquired.

“Therefore, businesses who are impacted by works but are not required to relocate because we acquired their land, are not entitled to any compensation for their business losses.”

The website said NZTA endeavoured to keep those affected as informed as possible. A drop-in-session was hosted in Tokoroa on October 3. NZTA had also completed “a lot” of letterbox drops of information in the Tokoroa area.

“We acknowledge that road maintenance is disruptive,” the website said.

“On the positive side, the road closures mean there will be relatively short periods of inconvenience, and then a considerably longer period when there are far less roadworks.”

The website said additional signage will be placed at the detour point advising businesses beyond that point are still open.

“We need to advise the detour earlier to those on longer journeys so they can use the appropriate state highways.”

State Highway 1 Tīrau to Waiouru accelerated maintenance project

Roadworks already underway this month:

SH5 Tīrau to SH28 Putāruru: September 9-October 4

SH1 Ātiamuri Bridge to Wairakei Roundabout: September 16-October 4 (daytime closure only, between 8am - 6pm, Monday to Saturday)

SH29 Piarere to North Tīrau: From September 29 for 3 weeks (night closure only)

SH32 Tokoroa to SH30 Ātiamuri: October 7 – early November

Coming up in the future:

SH28 Putāruru to SH32 Tokoroa: Late November – December 23

SH30 Ātiamuri to SH5 Wairakei part 2: November – December. It is expected this closure will not be in place during the International Ironman event in Taupō.

Planned for 2025:

SH41 Tūrangi to SH49 Waiōuru: January - February

SH1/SH5 Roundabout Taupō to Tūrangi: March - April

Tīrau township to SH1/SH5 roundabout: Spring

Taupō urban: Spring

Note: An earlier version of this article stated the SH32 and SH30 detour from Tokoroa to upper Ātiamuri was 35 minutes or 47km in length. This figure was incorrectly provided by the NZ Transport Agency and has since been amended.

Maryana Garcia is a Hamilton-based reporter covering breaking news in Waikato. She previously wrote for the Rotorua Daily Post and Bay of Plenty Times.