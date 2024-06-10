The Fullers360 Auckland-Coromandel service remains on hold.

The Fullers360 Auckland-Coromandel ferry service will remain on hold until further notice.

In a statement, the Thames-Coromandel District Council said tough operating conditions, rising operational costs, and the continued challenge of managing an industry-wide shortage of skilled maritime workers, meant the service was no longer commercially viable in its traditional format.

The service was put on hold in October 2023 amid staffing concerns, following a review in August that year which cited difficult operating conditions following severe weather events and worker shortages.

In the council statement, Fullers360 chief executive Mike Horne said the Coromandel service was a “valued destination”.

“We acknowledge the challenges that come from this service remaining on hold for locals and visitors. Unfortunately, the traditional ferry service model is no longer commercially viable for our business,” he said.

“However, we have had preliminary discussions with Thames-Coromandel District Council to consider new solutions for what a future ferry service model could look like long-term.”

Mayor Len Salt said in the statement: “We know it’s disappointing news for the Coromandel economy, particularly as operating conditions remain challenging for many businesses at this time.

“However, as the tourism industry in Aotearoa New Zealand recovers, we know there are benefits to be gained from resuming this service, and we are working with all stakeholders to ascertain what may be viable long term.”

Salt said he knew a Coromandel ferry service was valued by the community.

“[It] gives visitors the flexibility to escape the hustle and bustle of downtown Auckland to experience our pristine bush and beaches within a few short hours.

“Many of our out-of-district ratepayers live in Auckland, and there is also the potential for this to be a commute so they can work out of their properties here on the Coromandel,” Salt said.

“Our council is continuing to lobby for external funding from national and regional agencies to support our district’s business recovery needs; this includes making provision for investing more in economic growth and community resilience in our long-term planning.”

The passenger ferry formerly ran from Auckland to Coromandel Town for more than 20 years, picking up and unloading passengers at Hannaford’s Wharf near Coromandel Town, with stops at Waiheke Island and downtown Auckland.

Following the forced stop due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the service was placed on hold.

The statement said Fullers360 remained committed to bringing back the service in the future.

The Hauraki-Coromandel Post contacted Fullers and the council for further comment.

In August 2023, Horne said it had been a challenging 12 months as Fullers360 continued to manage the worker shortage, and to mitigate the impacts across the ferry services it delivered.

Following mass cancellations of Fullers ferries last year, then-minister Michael Wood called a crisis meeting with Fullers, Auckland Transport and Waka Kotahi, to address the staff shortage. The result was that skippers and deckhands were added to the green list for visas.

Several Fullers ferry services in Auckland were reduced again in October 2023, including Birkenhead, Te Onewa Northcote Point and Bayswater routes.

Reduced services were put in place for the Gulf Harbour and Half Moon Bay routes for the next 14 to 18 months while an accelerated ferry crew training programme was under way.

Fullers360 marine manager Andy Johnson last month said 20 new deckhands and 10 skippers had been appointed.

From June 4, Devonport ferries returned to a 20-minute frequency, while weekday sailings were added to Half Moon Bay, Birkenhead, and Te Onewa Northcote Point services.