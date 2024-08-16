Advertisement
Auckland calls on veteran Christian Leali’ifano amid injury crisis

Jesse Wood
By
Waikato Herald·
2 mins to read
Christian Leali'ifano will make his first NPC appearance since 2010 tonight. Photo / Photosport

It appears that Waikato Rugby have the services of three international first five-eighths after the announcement Christian Leali’ifano, 36, has been loaned to Auckland for tonight’s clash with Otago at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin.

Former All Black Aaron Cruden and Manu Samoa No 10 D’Angelo Leuila are the other Waikato signed pivots while Māori All Black Taha Kemara and All Blacks Sevens rep Tepaea Cook-Savage are also very capable backline generals.

Leali’ifano, an eight-cap Manu Samoa rep and 26-test Wallabies veteran, will debut for the Auckland Gulls after an SOS call from coach Craig McGrath.

“Waikato Rugby have generously loaned us the services of Christian Leali’ifano,” an Auckland Rugby social media post said.

It’s only round two of the 2024 Bunnings Warehouse NPC season and the Aucklanders are already without Zarn Sullivan, Alex Harford and Rico Simpson due to minor injuries, while Harry Plummer is with the All Blacks squad.

Gallaher Shield-winning Ponsonby Rugby Club No 10 Wiseguy Faiane has also been brought into the squad as further cover.

Faiane appeared once for Auckland in 2017 before heading to Northland from 2018-2020.

Waikato Rugby player 1085 Leali’ifano last played NPC rugby in 2010.

Out of the Hamilton Marist club, he was a standout for Waikato, playing 15 games and scoring five points.

Since then, he has amassed 179 Super Rugby appearances and more than 1100 points between the ACT Brumbies and Moana Pasifika, represented both the World XV and Barbarians, as well as his two international teams, and beaten leukaemia.

Several weeks ago, he was pictured playing for the Suburbs Stirrers Presidents team alongside long-time friend Jack Lam and former All Black Lima Sopoaga.

This brought speculation that he would return to the Mooloo men after a 14-year absence.

Not named in the initial NPC squad, the confirmation he has been emergency loaned to Auckland by Waikato Rugby, all but confirms he could feature later in the season.

Jesse Wood is a multimedia journalist based in Te Awamutu. He joined NZME in 2020.

