Christian Leali'ifano will make his first NPC appearance since 2010 tonight. Photo / Photosport

Christian Leali'ifano will make his first NPC appearance since 2010 tonight. Photo / Photosport

It appears that Waikato Rugby have the services of three international first five-eighths after the announcement Christian Leali’ifano, 36, has been loaned to Auckland for tonight’s clash with Otago at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin.

Former All Black Aaron Cruden and Manu Samoa No 10 D’Angelo Leuila are the other Waikato signed pivots while Māori All Black Taha Kemara and All Blacks Sevens rep Tepaea Cook-Savage are also very capable backline generals.

Leali’ifano, an eight-cap Manu Samoa rep and 26-test Wallabies veteran, will debut for the Auckland Gulls after an SOS call from coach Craig McGrath.

“Waikato Rugby have generously loaned us the services of Christian Leali’ifano,” an Auckland Rugby social media post said.

It’s only round two of the 2024 Bunnings Warehouse NPC season and the Aucklanders are already without Zarn Sullivan, Alex Harford and Rico Simpson due to minor injuries, while Harry Plummer is with the All Blacks squad.