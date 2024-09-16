“All coming from a desire to promote Whitianga and recognising the importance of bringing income earning opportunities to the region in the quieter... season.”

Tod said while Covid-19 had a large impact with the festival being cancelled between 2020 and 2022, this year’s running marked a successful day for vendors and community groups after organisers revived the festival in 2023.

The event is now overseen by a voluntary Mercury Bay committee and delivered by local event contractors.

Chairperson for the festival, Linda Bird said it was a good day.

“The water held out, there [were] no dramas, people had lots of fun; it was a good vibe.”

Planning for this year’s event began a year in advance with months of behind-the-scenes preparations.

“Its economic impact on the Mercury Bay region is over $1 million,” Tod said.

“The event fills accommodation beds, restaurants, cafes and bars and gets the retail tills ringing; the festival also incorporates many community groups providing a service to the festival or having a food stall, raising much-needed funds.”

Overall, the event would celebrate “pure Coromandel goodness”, Tod said, and had been named one of New Zealand’s iconic food and wine festivals.

“It features Kiwi bands playing the hits people know and love, entertainers including stilt walkers and street performers alongside quirky interactive games, incorporating a selection of tasty dishes matched with refreshing beverages.”

Highlights of the 2024 programme included Mullet Man and Mim, nine musical performances over two stages, including several local artists, and headline act the Jordan Luck Band.

Tod said the 2024 event featured a new addition of a VIP section, the Captain’s Table.

“It was a very popular and well received addition with 100 VIPs indulging in the festival and being treated to two cooking demonstrations and tasty food from local restaurant Blue Ginger.”