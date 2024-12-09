Three apprentice chefs have dished up a feast as part of the inaugural Treats of Taupō food festival.
With 23 food events across nine days, Treats of Taupō, a platform for local producers, eateries and chefs to share their food with the community, has been deemed a success in more ways than one.
One of the events was the Misfit Garden Party which celebrated local produce and showcased the talents of five apprentice chefs from Taupō restaurants, Embra, The Bistro, and Brantry Eatery.
Three of those chefs, Josh Diack, Keegan Delaney and Jacob McDonald, are also culinary arts students at Toi Ohomai Institute of Technology, in addition to working at Brantry Eatery.
For the Misfit Garden Party, the chefs were tasked with creating two dishes each served as innovative canapés.