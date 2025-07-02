For Peppa Pig’s Fun Day Out Live!, an all-Australian cast has been confirmed, with Zoe Crisp (Avenue Q, We Will Rock You) cast as Peppa Pig.
She has graduated from the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts and recently toured with the National Theatre for Children, playing various characters with lots of silly voices (an evil cat and a dopey dog among others).
Crisp said she had fond memories of watching Peppa Pig on TV with her twin brother.
“My brother and I related very much to Peppa and George’s sibling relationship. I was a tiny bit bossy and he didn’t have a lot of words,” she said.
“Peppa Pig has captured hearts for so many years. The characters are so loved and iconic – I can’t wait to bring the magic that is Peppa Pig to life on stage!”
Other cast members include Zuleika Khan (PAW Patrol Live!, Offspring, Please Like Me) as Mummy Pig and Miss Rabbit, Jacqui Dwyer (Disney’s Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Adaptation) as George, and Benjamin Richards (Heathers, Cry Baby) playing Daddy Pig.
In 2024, Peppa Pig celebrated her 20th anniversary, after having first aired in May 2004.
She also celebrated 15 years of live stage shows as Peppa Pig Live has played to crowds across Australia, New Zealand, the US, UK, Ireland and Asia.
