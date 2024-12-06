“Events like these that bring people together are an important part of forming a thriving and vibrant community.”

To date, the council has raised $16,000 from local organisations, towards the operational costs of delivering the events.

The Event Girl, which is owned and operated by local councillor Rebekah Garner, have donated their services free of charge and a capital investment of $72,000 from existing budgets has been put towards installing permanent steel structures in Tokoroa’s Leith Place, Tīrau Community Church and the Garden of Memories in Putāruru, to hold 10m high Christmas trees in the three towns.

The trees have been provided free of charge by Manulife Investment Management and the steel structures will be available for the community to use going forward.

The council is still welcoming further support from other businesses, so anyone interested in supporting the events can contact the council’s Event & Visitor Development Manager Sabeena Kapur on sabeena.kapur@southwaikato.govt.nz.

The South Waikato Christmas programme has also been supported by the South Waikato Pacific Islands Community Services Trust, Pride in Putāruru, Tīrau Community Church, Tīrau Community Board, The Plaza Theatre, Arapuni Village Community Association and Arapuni Bowling Club.

Events held in Arapuni and Putāruru this week have been deemed a success with over 300 kids watching the Polar Express at The Plaza Theatre and people turning up for sausage sizzles, games, and good vibes in Arapuni.

Further events are set to take place in Putāruru, Tokoroa and Tīrau.

South Waikato Christmas programme

Putāruru – Friday, December 6

Christmas Parade, 6pm-7pm, starting at Glenshea Park – Bent Street – and along Princes Street and returning to Glenshea Park

Picnic at Glenshea Park, 7pm-9pm, with food stalls and music

Lighting of the Christmas Tree, 9pm, at Garden of Memories

Tokoroa – Saturday, December 7

Christmas Market on Roseberry Street, midday-6pm, organised by South Waikato Pacific Islands Community Services Trust

Christmas Parade, 7pm, through Tokoroa CBD

Night Market, 7pm-10pm, at Leith Place

Lighting of the Christmas Tree, 8pm, at Leith Place

Tīrau – Sunday, December 8

Tīrau Pool opening, 4pm-6pm, with free entry and a free sausage sizzle

Free Christmas Movie screening of Home Alone, 6pm, at the Tīrau War Memorial Hall (doors open at 5.40pm, movie begins at 6.00pm). Snacks and drinks will be available to purchase from the Tīrau Youth Group (cash only)

Lighting of the Christmas Tree at the Tīrau Community Church lawn, 8pm, featuring a special appearance from Santa