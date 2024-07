Merlin and his brother are looking for forever homes through CARE Rescue in Taupō.

CARE Rescue’s Matariki Adoptathon finishes this coming weekend.

All cats and kittens are just $95, which includes desexing, microchipping, New Zealand Companion Animal Register registration, four weeks of free pet insurance and worm and flea treatment.

Merlin and his equally adorable brother are just two of over 20 felines waiting to be adopted.

This pair have a touch of Oriental Siamese in them.

They are affectionate and very intelligent, and we would love them to find a home together.