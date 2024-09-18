A selection of images from the student photography exhibition.

A selection of images from the student photography exhibition.

A photography exhibition with a difference opens next week - all the works are by home-schooled students who also attend Rally at Te Awamutu Bible Chapel.

The girls have selected 12 pieces for the show, all enlarged and framed.

Some of the works are part of the visual media badge for Rally which some of the girls are undertaking.

The theme of the exhibition is ‘Your Style’.

The students have also designed and produced a poster to advertise the show and planned an opening event for friends and family for next Wednesday evening, September 25.