“Lots of our visitors have told us that they want more music during RAW and we’re looking forward to the buzz in town, with gigs running from morning to night,” she said.

There will be daytime outdoor busking at the Raglan Club, Indies and the Raglan Growers’ Market, as well as indoor evening concerts at the Harbourview Hotel, the Church on Stewart St and the Old School Arts Centre.

At the core of the Raglan Arts weekend is the self-guided open studio art trail. Around 65 artists in 42 studios are opening their doors to the public.

There will be lots to see.

From oil paintings, to stone sculptures, illustrations and designer jewellery to shibori silk techniques, street art and Kākahu weaving.

The Temple artist duo creates wall size murals. Photo / Raglan Arts Weekend

There will also be two live installations in Volcom Lane by established artist Simon Dickey, a RAW newcomer.

Meanwhile, Élisabeth Denis, who recently won the Grand Phoenix Palm Award at the Raglan Film Festival, will be engaging RAW visitors with an interactive performance piece called Cold-Blooded-Dermatographic-Locution, at Little Hill Studios on Saturday evening.

Raglan artist Élisabeth Denis will engage RAW visitors with an interactive performance piece called Cold-Blooded-Dermatographic-Locution. Photo / Ilan Wittenberg

For those that want to create their own art, there will be a few workshops, including Cacao cup making and tasting with potter Clare Wimmer and local business Mamamuti Honest Cacao.

Leading up to the weekend, there is a special preview exhibition at the Old School Arts Centre open daily from 10am to 2pm until October 28, and an official opening cocktail night at Rock-it Kitchen on October 24.

The day after, the community will celebrate the opening of The Hatch, RAW’s emerging artist hub in the town hall.

Raglan Arts Weekend, taking place from October 26 to 28, is a free event and run by the Raglan Community Arts Council, a not-for-profit organisation.

This year marks the event’s 14th year.

To find out more, pick up a Raglan Arts Guide brochure from the Old School Art Centre or visit www.raglanartsweekend.nz.