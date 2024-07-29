After its inaugural run last year, the Great Kiwi Summer Festival will be back in 2024 with a new addition to the programme.

Illuminate Light and Sound Show, which was very popular last year, now joins the festival at the Mighty River Domain at Lake Karapiro, on November 9 and 10.

Festival event manager, Janette Douglas said Illuminate was going to be a “drawcard” for the event.

Apart from Illuminate, the festival also includes The Outdoor Expo with camping, boating and cycling exhibitors, Armistice in Cambridge, BMX Big Air Championships and Waterworld.