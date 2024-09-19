● Italian Film Festival, now until September 29, Lido Cinema, Centre Place, 501 Victoria St, Hamilton
The Embassy of Italy and the Italian Film Festival warmly welcome you to the 2024 Italian Film Festival. With 24 films, including the award-winning ‘short film’ by Paolo Rotondo, artistic director of the Italian Film Festival, there is something for everyone. Tickets at the door.
● Boon Street Art Walking Tours, now until November 30, Central Library, 9 Garden Place, Hamilton
Explore the hidden and not-so-hidden gems of Hamilton Kirikiriroa. With over 60 murals adorning the streets and hidden alleyways there is plenty of opportunity to venture off the beaten path and discover hidden gems.
● Op Shop Tour to Morrinsville, September 21, 8.45am at Te Awamutu Library Bus Stop, Selwyn Ln
Brought to you by Waipā District Council, we’ll be travelling from Te Awamutu to Morrinsville. Along the way, we will share our favourite op shops, sustainable fashion tips and pearls of second-hand wisdom. Tickets online via Eventfinda.
● Tutti, concert, September 21, 7.30pm at Gallagher Academy of Performing Arts, Knighton Rd, University of Waikato, Hamilton
Hamilton City Brass, under the baton of musical director Todd Smith, will transport you to the Baroque era but with an exhilarating modern twist. Prepare to be captivated as classic pieces are reimagined through the vibrant lenses of rock, funk, and contemporary classical genres, offering a fresh and exciting perspective on timeless music. Tickets online via Ticketek.
● NZ Masters Rowing Nationals, sport event, September 21-22, 6am at Mighty River Domain, Lake Karapiro
The New Zealand Masters Rowing nationals are taking place in Cambridge. The after-party on September 22 coincides with Cambridge Rowing Club’s 75th anniversary. This will be celebrated at the Cambridge Cosmopolitan Club, 88 Burns St from 6.30pm. Ticket-only event, limited to 200 tickets, includes meal. Tickets are available online.
● Harness Racing, equestrian event, September 24, 5pm at Cambridge Raceway, 1 Taylor St
● NZ Mountain Film Festival - Pure NZ, September 26, 6.30pm at Dr John Gallagher Concert Chamber, Knighton Rd, Hillcrest, Hamilton
Perry Outdoor Education Trust and Lodge Real Estate host the 2024 NZ Mountain Film Festival in Hamilton. Get entertained by the very best in New Zealand-made short films. The Pure NZ package is a nod to the unique Kiwi sense of adventure and showcases adventure in the outdoors. Tickets online via Ticketek.
● NZMCA Motorhome, Caravan & Leisure Show, September 27-29 at Mystery Creek
The NZMCA Motorhome, Caravan & Leisure Show returns refreshed and ready for a busy weekend full of the newest products, smartest innovations and outstanding deals. Tickets online.
● New Zealand Road Relay Championships, sport event, September 28, 8am at Taupō International Motorsport Park, 463 Broadlands Rd
This closed-circuit event promises to serve up a national road relay experience with varying distances for multiple grades with gentle elevation on a smooth-running surface. With a live DJ, cover band and other entertainment around the pitlane. Registrations can be made online and close on September 27. Spectating is free.
● Badjelly the Witch Glow Show, performance, September 29, 11am at Great Lake Centre, 5 Story Place, Taupō
Badjelly the Witch, the Spike Milligan classic, is this year’s Glow Show. The show’s original mash-up of science, puppetry and music is a glorious experience for children and this year it will also be a wonderfully nostalgic event for adults. Tickets online via Eventfinda.
● One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, theatre performance, October 12-26, at Riverlea Theatre, Hamilton
Hamilton Playbox Theatre stages another all-time classic. When Randle Patrick McMurphy gets transferred for evaluation from a prison farm to a mental institution, he assumes it will be an easier environment than the prison farm. But the cruel Nurse Ratched runs the psychiatric ward with an iron fist, keeping her patients cowed through abuse. The battle of wills between the rebellious McMurphy and the inflexible Rathched soon affects all the world’s patients and chaos descends. Tickets online via iTicket.