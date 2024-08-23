Every August, Hamilton Book Month celebrates New Zealand authors and their writing, with events, including panels and workshops, covering different genres and age groups. For a full programme, visit hamiltonbookmonth.com.

● The Coven on Grey Street, performance, August 22-23, 7.30pm at Riverlea Theatre, Hamilton

This staged reading is a comedic riff on everyone’s favourite witches, Sybil, Daphne and Fay, aka the Weird Sisters from Macbeth, who have settled in Hamilton and are finally reuniting after an estrangement. By Hamiltonian James Cain. Tickets are available online via Humantix.

The Western Sharks Under-45kg took out the Clarke Family Cup for sportsmanship in 2023. Photo / Power Farming Cup

● WaterBoy with Lugtons vs NZ Parliamentary, charity rugby match, August 24, 2pm at FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton

The Parliamentary XV rugby team is taking on The WaterBoy with Lugtons team, coached by Russell Packer. Free entry but voluntary donations are welcome. All proceeds will go to charity WaterBoy to get more kids into sport.

● Food Truck Nights Te Kauwhata, foodie event, August 24, 5pm, Lakeside Village Centre Carpark, 187 Rimu St, Te Kauwhata

This new event brings around 10 different food trucks to town. The organisers hope to run this event regularly, depending on community support.

● Wintec Wāhine in Trades and Engineering event, August 28, 11.45am at Wintec Rotokauri Campus, Hamilton

Join Wintec’s Centre for Trades, Hospitality, and Centre for Engineering and Industrial Design for an opportunity to hear from an inspiring group of wāhine excelling in different areas of trades and engineering. Register online through the Wintec website.

● Atamira Dance Company, performance, August 29, 7.30pm at Clarence St Theatre, Hamilton

Atamira Dance Company uplifts the voices of acclaimed choreographers and long-time collaborators, Bianca Hyslop and Eddie Elliott, in the double bill KA MUA KA MURI. Relating to Māori perspectives of time where the past, present and the future are intertwined, this collaboration offers a holistic view of the continuum of cultural identity. Tickets online via Ticketek.

The inaugural NZ Boat, Fish and Dive Expo will be at Mystery Creek Events Centre in late August.

● NZSO Pastoral: Beethoven & Tchaikovsky, concert, August 30, 7.30pm at Globox Arena Claudelands, Hamilton

Augustin Hadelich presents Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto and Beethoven’s Pastoral Symphony. Tickets are available online via Ticketek.

● Creative Carnival, fundraising event, August 30-31, 10am, Taupō

Lake Taupō Hospice’s annual fundraiser has the theme “Creative Carnival” this year. The programme includes an Arcade of Artistry Exhibition and Carnival Catwalk show. Tickets are available online at laketaupohospice.co.nz/creative-carnival.

● Waikato Aria Competition 2024 Grand Final, concert, August 31, 7pm at Gallagher Academy of Performing Arts, University of Waikato, Hamilton

This will be an evening of music and drama, as promising operatic voices from the University of Waikato compete under adjudicator Andrea Creighton. Tickets are available online via Ticketek.

● NZ Boat, Fish and Dive Expo, August 31 until September 1, 9am at Mystery Creek Events Centre

Mystery Creek will turn into a one-stop shop for anything related to water-based activities, from boating to fishing, diving, spearfishing, kayaking, wakeboarding, skiing, jet skiing and seafood. Tickets online via nzboatfishdiveexpo.co.nz/

● Predator Pro Billiard Series, sport event, September 2-8, at Claudelands Event Centre, Hamilton

The Predator Pro Billiard Series comes to Claudelands with three world championship events: The Yalin WPA Men’s World 8-Ball Championship (September 2-8), Massè WPA Women’s World 9-Ball Championship (September 3-8) and Predator WPA Junior World Championships (September 5-8). Entry is free.

● Ironfist Charity Fight Night, boxing event, September 7, 4pm at Claudelands Event Centre, Hamilton

Watch Lani Daniels’ IBF title defence against Bolitito Oluwole and John Parker take on Alvereti Kauyaca for the WBA Oceania Cruiserweight title. Hamilton locals Tinta Smith and Tiane Barlow will also battle it out, alongside a match between Jesse Maio and Rini Porter. Tickets are available online via Ticketek.



