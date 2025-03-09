“He delivered a performance that was both emotionally resonant and musically captivating with heartfelt lyrics. Cody Johnsons’ ability to connect with his fans was evident as he shared personal stories when introducing his song Human, speaking of diversity and respect.

“As well as sharing his past as a rodeo cowboy which culminated in the documentary of the same name as his 2019 hit duet with Reba McEntire Dear Rodeo.

“Johnson interacted with the audience ... taking selfies with those in the front row, as the rest of the crowd sang along and swayed to the rhythm of his other hit songs Me and My Kind and ‘Til You Can’t.”

His most recent album Leather took out Album of the Year at the Country Music Association Awards in the US in November 2024.

It’s got some great tracks, many of which he’s been busting out at recent shows. Songs such as The Fall, I’m Gonna Love You, Made in the USA, People in the Back, The Painter, Dirt Cheap and How Do You Sleep At Night?

They all fit well with earlier material such as Nothin’ On You, With You I Am and That’s Texas.

He’s also renowned for great covers, including The Charlie Daniels Band’s Long Haired Country Boy and Travelin’ Soldier by The Chicks.

This will be a night to remember and a show you will never forget.

The Details

What: Cody Johnson. w/ Cole Swindell | Ashley Cooke | Wade Forster

When: Saturday, March 29

Where: Spark Arena, Auckland

Tickets: frontiertouring.com/codyjohnson

