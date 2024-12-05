Get ready for an unforgettable night as the Christmas tree lights up for the first time. There will be food trucks, characters, face painting, balloon art and live entertainment! Free event.

● Ōtorohanga Christmas Market, December 1, 9am at The Island Reserve, Orahiri Terrace, Ōtorohanga

Come on down to the Island Reserve to experience this market with stalls of every kind, fundraisers, kids activities, entertainment and food. Free event.

Trees at the Meteor is on at The Meteor Theatre from December 4 until 20.

● Cambridge New World Christmas Parade, December 1, 2pm at Victoria Street, Cambridge

Young and old ride on floats, turn flips and march. Also, it’s the perfect day to complete your Christmas shopping or lunch in one of the many cafes. The theme for this year is “Recycled Christmas”. Following the parade, Santa will be available in the Town Hall for photos with your family. Free event.

● Trees at the Meteor, December 4-20 at The Meteor Theatre, Hamilton

Trees at The Meteor is back and celebrating its 18th birthday. Admire the special trees which have been decorated according to the theme of Sustainability (or rather Sustainabili-tree). Entry by koha.

● Putāruru Christmas Parade, December 6, 6pm, starting from Glenshea Park, Putāruru

The parade will start at Glenshea Park, go through Bent Street and along Princes Street, before returning to Glenshea Park. From 7pm there will be a Picnic at the park with food stalls and music, before the Christmas tree at Garden of Memories will be lit at 9pm. Free event.

● Pōkeno Christmas Parade, December 6, 6.30pm, starting at Pōkeno town centre

The parade will culminate at the end of Yashili Drive, Gateway Park Drive, where activities will take place.

● Carols In the Caves, concert, December 6-8, 8pm at Waitomo Caves

The Waitomo Caves Choir presents a programme of Christmas music from Aotearoa/NZ and beyond in the magical setting of the Cathedral Cave. They are joined by the Titiwai children’s choir for the Friday and Saturday performances. Entry is by koha (suggested $20) and includes entry to the caves and supper. Tickets are strictly limited and can be booked at the Waitomo i-Site (ph. 07 8787640).

● Extravaganza in the Park Christmas Market, December 7, 9am at Western Community Centre, 46 Hyde Ave, Hamilton

The annual Extravaganza in the Park Christmas Market is celebrating its 10-year Anniversary with over 130 indoor and outdoor stalls offering a variety of goods including soaps, candles, rongoa and natural health products, crystals, tarot readings, bone carving, art, plants, clothing and artisan products. There will also be live entertainment, a car display, bouncy castles, farmyard friends and pony rides, hangi, food and coffee. Free event.

● Rotary Te Awamutu Christmas Parade, December 7, 11am, from Selwyn Street, Te Awamutu

Come and celebrate what Te Awamutu has to offer. Spectators are encouraged to be assembled along Alexandra St, Te Awamutu by 11am. Free event.

Happy faces on Santa's float. Photo / Dean Taylor

● Tūrangi Santa Parade, December 7, 1.30pm, from Ohuanga Rd, Tūrangi

Float registrations are open until December 1 and there are prizes to be won. Parade floats will begin to assemble at 12.30pm and the Parade starts at 1.30pm. The Parade ends at Te Kapua Park where Christmas in the Park festivities begin.

● Tūrangi Christmas In the Park, December 7, 2.30pm at Te Kapua Park, Te Rangitautahanga Rd, Tūrangi

Tūrangi Christmas in the Park is a celebration of the spirit of the Christmas season for the community. The event will offer a variety of activities for the whole family. Food vendors will offer a variety of kai for purchase, there will be bouncy castles for the children, face painting, carnival games and a craft market. A children’s bike parade will also take place at 3pm with prizes. Free admission to the Turtle pools will also be offered from noon to 6pm. Various local talent, music and games will be hosted by our MCs from Tuwharetoa FM. Free admission.

● Tamahere Twilight Market, December 7, 4pm at St Stephens Anglican Church, Tamahere

The Tamahere Twilight Market runs in conjunction with the St Stephen’s Christmas Festival. The perfect place to do your Christmas shopping. There will be lots of your favourite stalls will be there plus some new ones. Free admission.

● Tokoroa Christmas Parade, December 7, 7pm at through Tokoroa CBD

Following the parade, there will be a night market at Leith Place and at 8pm the Christmas tree will be lit.

Santa Clause and his sleigh is coming to town for Hamilton's annual Christmas parade.

● A Xmas Cracker Concert with The Nukes and Sylvia’s Toaster, December 8, 3pm at The Meteor Theatre, Hamilton

A Christmas concert with two of NZ’s top Ukulele acts. ‘The Nukes’ – together again with the original three plus JayP and Waikato’s own quirky and charming Sylvia’s Toaster. There’s a bit of fun for everyone, so get along and fill your Sunday afternoon with some Christmas cheer. Tickets online via The Meteor’s website.

● Taupō Strings Christmas Concert, December 8, 4pm, Ploughman’s Restaurant and Bar, 45 Charles Crescent, Rainbow Point, Taupō

Celebrate the festive season with local string ensemble, Taupo Strings, as they bring their beautiful blend of violins, violas, and cellos to Ploughmans. Enjoy an enchanting programme of Christmas classics, along with the ensemble’s favourite pieces from the year, spanning classical, pop, and jazz genres. Enjoy some British-style comfort food and wash it all down a local wine.

● First Credit Union Hamilton Christmas Parade, December 8, 1.15pm, starting from Anglesea St, Hamilton

Celebrate the season with Jingles and his merry crew as they jingle all the way down Anglesea St. Around 80 floats, cheerful characters and entertainment groups will brighten the streets. Pre-parade festivities start at 1.15pm, with the main parade kicking off at 2pm.

● Santa Claus Conquers The Martians, performance, December 10, 7pm at The Meteor Theatre, Hamilton

The Cinema Improviso drew returns with a 1964 Christmas... ehm... classic? Worried that their children have become obsessed with TV shows, a group of Martians come to Earth. When they kidnap Santa Claus the people of earth despair, but with the help of two earth kids, St Nick is set to conquer them. For one night only Cinema Improviso takes the visuals of old movies and adds live voices and music, mixed with audience suggestions to craft an improvised comedy. Tickets via The Meteor’s website.

A bright Christmas greeting from Te Awamutu. Photo / Dean Taylor

● Matamata Christmas Extravaganza, December 12, 5.30pm at Matamata Memorial Centre, Tainui St, Matamata

The Matamata Library Christmas Extravaganza is back with exciting story times, performances by the Matamata Women’s Choir and Matamata Brass Band, cookie decorating, crafts, and more. There will also be food stalls including Thai Royal, Spin Spuds, Mrs Whippy, Intoxicakes and a Sausage Sizzle provided by St John Youth. Free event.

● Elf and Safety, escape room, December 12-22, 6pm at The Meteor Theatre, Hamilton

After several years selling out at the Hamilton Gardens Festival, Apocalypse Lounge Room Break returns to the Meteor with Elf and Safety. Santa’s Workshop has a new diversity policy and is interviewing for non-elves for the first time. Your team has one hour to crack the codes, unwrap the mystery and prove you’re elf-worthy. Tickets online via The Meteor’s website.

● Waikato Christmas Market, December 14, 9am at The Barn, Claudelands, Hamilton

The market features a selection of over 190 stalls offering artisan goods and handcrafted gifts, fine art, skincare, wooden toys, leather ware, candles and fresh food. There will also be live music, bouncy castles and Santa. Entry $5.

● Festive Fun, December 14 and 21, 10.30am at Garden Place, Hamilton

Bring the family down to Garden Place for giant games and puzzles, face painting, music, Santa (photo opportunities) and Enchanted Entertainment Elves. This free event is weather-dependent. For updates visit lovethecentre.co.nz.

Hamilton's Christmas Tree is 27m tall to the tip of the star.

● Christmas At Firth Tower, December 14, 5pm at Firth Tower Reserve, 266A Tower Rd, Matamata

Join the museum team for a magical evening of festive cheer at the Firth Tower historic reserve. Enjoy enchanting performances by Matamata Brass and sing-along with the Matamata Community Choir against the backdrop of the decorated museum. Bring a picnic and make it a memorable night out. Please no dogs or alcohol. Free event.

● Steampunk Christmas Party, December 14, 7pm at Nivara Lounge, Basement 266 Victoria St, Hamilton

Rainbow Lounge is hosting another Christmas Party for its members and their guests, this year with a Steampunk twist! Prizes for best-dressed and best-in-ball. Tickets are $15 +b/f ticket presales or $20 on the door, if not sold out.

● Christmas Night Market, December 19, 4.30pm at Northcroft Reserve, Lake Terrace, Taupō

Need to do some last-minute Christmas shopping? This event got you covered. Shop from over 60 stalls, grab dinner from a selection of 20 food trucks and enjoy free live music with The Hot Tub Big Band, and a licensed pop-up bar. Santa will also make an appearance and there will be games for the kids, facepainting, hair wraps, balloon magic and Bouncy Castles. Free event.

Turangi Christmas Parade. Photo / Christal Morrison

● Last Minute Shoppers Christmas Pop Up Market, December 21, 10am at Riverlea Theatre, 80 Riverlea Rd, Hamilton

There will be over 65 stalls offering a range of products including bone and Greenstone, Maori educational accessories, leather moccasins, crystals, clothing, toys, soaps, candles, woodwork, jewellery, homemade jams and art. Enjoy a coffee or food, including Lil Orbit donuts and homemade baking while listening to live music. Free event.

● Santas Music on the Pepe, December 21, 1pm at Pepe Reserve, Tairua

Santa will be attending his Picnic on the Pepe. Bring a picnic or support our local food vendors in town. Sit back and enjoy music from Crowded Trousers, Jono Peet and Adelle Eddy. Free event.

● Sofia’s Voice Studio presents: A Very Merry Garden Showcase, December 22, 6.30pm at Cafe Fresca, 78 Alison St, Hamilton

Support the students of Sofia’s Voice Studio (plus special guests) for their final concert of the year. There’s a bar on-site, so grab a drink and enjoy a summery Christmas vibe with some fantastic music. Food is also available from the cabinet: Pizza, sausage rolls, cakes, slices and fries. Tickets via Eventfinda.

