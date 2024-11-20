The company was named the supreme winner and also won the Business Growth & Strategy Award and the Sustainability Award.
Waitomo Group started in Te Kūiti in 1947 and is a Kiwi, family-owned and operated business. Now based in Hamilton, it operates more than 95 fuel stops stretching from Paihia to Invercargill.
“Teamwork, tenacity and trust turned to gold for our whānau,” Waitomo Group said in a post on social media.
“Congratulations to our wonderful team and all the other finalists, doing great mahi in the mighty Waikato. A special thanks too, to the judges and sponsors who made another of our ambitious goals a reality. The sky is the limit!”
“On the sustainability front, Waitomo is leading the charge toward a greener future, pioneering initiatives like New Zealand’s first nationwide hydrogen refuelling network.”
Meanwhile, Hamilton engineering company Longveld celebrated two wins: CEO Pam Roa won the CEO of the Year Award and the overall company took out the People and Culture Award.
“Oh what a night for our team at the 2024 Waikato Business Awards, winning the much coveted People & Culture Award... and our leader Pam Roa was named CEO of the Year... We couldn’t be prouder,” Longveld posted on social media.
Hamilton PR company Brainchild also celebrated a double-win, taking out the award in the category small business and the people’s choice award.
“We are still fizzing after winning the Sleepyhead Small Business of the Year award AND the Air New Zealand People’s Choice award at the Waikato Business Awards... We might be a small team, but apparently, we made the most noise both times our names were called,” the team shared on social media.
“A magnum-sized thank you to the Waikato Chamber of Commerce, sponsors, judges, and especially to our incredible clients, partners, friends, and cheerleaders – this wouldn’t have been possible without you.”
In total, the annual awards, which celebrate the strength of the Waikato business community, had a record number of 88 entries this year.
Head judge Dr Heather Connolly said the calibre of entrants was “excellent” and it was always encouraging to see businesses enter for the first time.
Chamber CEO Don Good said it was heartening to see the number of entries rise.
“The increased number of entries and the impressive diversity of participants demonstrates the flourishing entrepreneurial spirit within our region,” he said.
“Business has been doing it tough recently but it’s heartening to see just how resilient Waikato businesses are.
“The Waikato is an economic powerhouse and our contribution across a diverse range of sectors is contributing to New Zealand’s wider economy.”
This year, the awards night was held at the Globox Arena, with Chamber events and marketing manager Rebecca Aston saying the space where the awards were held previously, was at capacity. “We hosted more than 740 people [this year].”