Judges said Waitomo Group was a trailblazer in the fuel industry.

“Their visionary leadership team drives explosive growth through smart investments, while their game-changing app has turned refuelling into a rewarding experience for over 235,000 loyal customers.

“Beyond innovation, Waitomo’s deep-rooted values shine through their people-first culture, offering unique staff incentives, learning opportunities, and a true family feel.

“On the sustainability front, Waitomo is leading the charge toward a greener future, pioneering initiatives like New Zealand’s first nationwide hydrogen refuelling network.”

Meanwhile, Hamilton engineering company Longveld celebrated two wins: CEO Pam Roa won the CEO of the Year Award and the overall company took out the People and Culture Award.

Pam Roa, of Longveld, took out the CEO of the Year Award at the Waikato Business Awards 2024. Photo / Michael Bradley, Barker Photography

“Oh what a night for our team at the 2024 Waikato Business Awards, winning the much coveted People & Culture Award... and our leader Pam Roa was named CEO of the Year... We couldn’t be prouder,” Longveld posted on social media.

Hamilton PR company Brainchild also celebrated a double-win, taking out the award in the category small business and the people’s choice award.

“We are still fizzing after winning the Sleepyhead Small Business of the Year award AND the Air New Zealand People’s Choice award at the Waikato Business Awards... We might be a small team, but apparently, we made the most noise both times our names were called,” the team shared on social media.

“A magnum-sized thank you to the Waikato Chamber of Commerce, sponsors, judges, and especially to our incredible clients, partners, friends, and cheerleaders – this wouldn’t have been possible without you.”

PR company Brainchild won the Small Business Award at the Waikato Business Awards 2024. Photo / Stephen Barker, Barker Photography

In total, the annual awards, which celebrate the strength of the Waikato business community, had a record number of 88 entries this year.

Head judge Dr Heather Connolly said the calibre of entrants was “excellent” and it was always encouraging to see businesses enter for the first time.

Chamber CEO Don Good said it was heartening to see the number of entries rise.

“The increased number of entries and the impressive diversity of participants demonstrates the flourishing entrepreneurial spirit within our region,” he said.

“Business has been doing it tough recently but it’s heartening to see just how resilient Waikato businesses are.

“The Waikato is an economic powerhouse and our contribution across a diverse range of sectors is contributing to New Zealand’s wider economy.”

This year, the awards night was held at the Globox Arena, with Chamber events and marketing manager Rebecca Aston saying the space where the awards were held previously, was at capacity. “We hosted more than 740 people [this year].”

Waikato Business Award winners 2024

● Business Growth & Strategy Award

Waitomo Group

● CEO of the Year Award

Pam Roa, Longveld

● Community Contribution Award

Hamilton Multicultural Services Trust

● Emerging Leader of the Year Award

Ashley Mason, Sentinel Homes

● For Purpose Award

Wild Bamboo

● Innovation Award

Waikato Milking Systems

● Marketing Award

Gallagher Animal Management

● Small Business of the Year Award

Brainchild

● People & Culture Award

Longveld

● Service Excellence Award

Whites Powersports

● Sustainability

Waitomo Group

● Supreme winner

Waitomo Group

● People’s Choice Award

Brainchild