Former Thames-Coromandel deputy mayor Tony Brljevich is the Coromandel candidate for the Advance NZ party.

The following is his candidate profile.

"During the first Covid-19 lockdown the Government covertly pushed 17 bills through Parliament, including the Covid-19 Health Response Act, which overrides many of our rights under the Bill of Rights and allows for forced entry to your homes, forced medical examination and testing of any kind, and lays the framework for forced vaccinations. (s11 Covid-19 Health Response Act).

"This overreach by Government has angered many new Zealanders. As a result, the NZ Public Party was formed as a people movement to rein in an out of control Government. To legalise the NZ Public Party, it merged with the Advance NZ party and is the fastest growing political party in New Zealand's history.

"My name is Tony Brljevich and I am the Coromandel candidate for Advance NZ/NZ Public Party in the upcoming elections. I have served three as a district councillor and one term as deputy mayor for the Thames-Coromandel District Council, I have lived on the Coromandel for 25 years.

"Governments have repeatedly ignored the wishes of the people. This is evidenced by referenda where they have done the exact opposite of the people's wishes. Advanced NZ/NZ Public Party's focus is returning the power to the people. To achieve this, we will implement a mechanism whereby the people can veto any law the Government passes and make referenda on matters of national importance binding. We will introduce transparency and accountability measures for all MPs and government departments.

"I have serious concerns with the direction the Government it is taking our country. I desire a good and free future for my children and grandchildren, not the socialist regime we are heading for if we do not act decisively in this election.

"I see the Advance NZ party as our best option politically to achieve true democracy. Join the people's movement to take our country back by voting Advance NZ at this election."

Visit www.advancenz.org for more information.