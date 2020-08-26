Forget Me Not has triple meanings for Marice Carey.

The Paeroa op shop owner has renamed her op shop and moved it to Paeroa's main road.

New name Forget Me Not is a nod to the local community groups and clubs who support so many. It's also a reminder to people about giving second-hand clothing another chance.

But the new name also carries a poignant remembrance for Marice of her son William, 22, who died in a car accident two years ago.

''This is my way of healing, this is my way of giving back,'' she says. ''It's keeping me busy and if I don't keep busy, I self destruct.''

The former name of the shop was Paeroa Promotions Op Shop. Forget Me Not's colours reflect mother and son's favourite colours and William's favourite flower was lavender.

Marice moved the shop from Hughenden St to Paeroa's main road last week. Forget Me Not is now at 42 Belmont Rd in the old BNZ bank building.

Marice is proud of what she's achieved but it's been a tough couple of years.

The burden of being a sole trader is a lot of work and responsibility. She is also battling health problems.

At one stage the shop was facing closure. Marice is grateful to those helping her although more volunteers are needed. Her goal is to become an incorporated society which requires at least 15 members.

Shop proceeds are donated to local schools, various community groups and foodbank. In the past the op shop has been hired by community groups wanting to fundraise.

Marice says Forget Me Not is a true blue op shop.

''It might look nice and boutiquey but we have op shop prices.''

On offer in the store is clothes, purses, shoes, art, trinkets and knick-knacks, books, linen, toys, a men's area and more. They always require more trinkets and knick-knacks to sell.

Contact Marice on via Facebook page Paeroa Promotions Op Shop if you would like to help with volunteering and/or joining an incorporated society.